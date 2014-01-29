Programmers Contest : Who can find more bugs in less time. Are you interested to participate ? - page 3
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And then Users that are awake due to their time zone will have an unfair advantage. What ever is done needs to be fair and equitable for all Users.
Or a contest with prize money.
You are off-topic. It's a little contest, with no prize, unless you want to offer one. The goal is to learn something about programming in the process.
If someone lacks some money, I suggest him to do some remunerate jobs.
I am thinking to begin the first contest Monday at 15H GMT. I will create a new topic later about that, for people to say they want to participate.
If someone has a better idea than Monday 15:00 GMT then let me know. Thank you.
And then Users that are awake due to their time zone will have an unfair advantage. What ever is done needs to be fair and equitable for all Users.
Maybe you are right, but for me this is not a win/lose contest, but a win/win one, since we all will learn with the results, and there is no prize, so I think statistics will take care about that.
I agree with raptor you cant just organise a contest tomato style. There are several things that need to be considered first like timezone, working hours, who will be the judges and there ability to not lean on one side, time needed to get participants ready etc etc
The title of the thread said "Contest" so everyone entering will want to win . . . so it has to be fair, if it's not fair then by definition it is unfair and that is a bad thing.
I do agree with you about the contest spirit and find a fair way, note that you can reach that using a win/win solution, since for me, to be fair or not depends on the quality of the bug presented by the author, not depends on the best reflex or a fixed start time.
For instance, if you give free time to start and an obvious solution bug, I could say this is unfair, since the fastest to see the topic will win.
But if the bug is really complex (and I hope this is the case we will have here), maybe will last for days, and this, in my opinion, is fair and good for everybody learn more about MQL5 (so a win/win solution).
I am working now as a software tester so the proposal in here looks great to me.
I do agree with you about the contest spirit and find a fair way, note that you can reach that using a win/win solution, since for me, to be fair or not depends on the quality of the bug presented by the author, not depends on the best reflex or a fixed start time.
For instance, if you give free time to start and an obvious solution bug, I could say this is unfair, since the fastest to see the topic will win.
But if the bug is really complex (and I hope this is the case we will have here), maybe will last for days, and this, in my opinion, is fair and good for everybody learn more about MQL5 (so a win/win solution).
Waoww...you put the pressure, bugs who need days to be found