Programmers Contest : Who can find more bugs in less time. Are you interested to participate ? - page 6

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figurelli: Maybe this could also bring great hidden developers here, that are doing great work to Jobs/Market/Signals services to help solve this contests.

Most of these guys have been helping the code-base mql4 & mql5 before focusing on jobs || market || signals.

I don't think they're interested in forum and probably focus more on their programming instead of talking on forum.

 
Ubzen:

Most of these guys have been helping the code-base mql4 & mql5 before focusing on jobs || market || signals.

I don't think they're interested in forum and probably focus more on their programming instead of talking on forum.

Great coders have already a winning EA, so they have time to come here on the forum, and doesn't need to focus on jobs/market/signals.


 
angevoyageur: Great coders have already a winning EA, so they have time to come here on the forum, and doesn't need to focus on jobs/market/signals. 
Awesome response . I really still strongly believe that the real money for which allot of people get into Meta-Trader comes from your own trading activity. If you can make 1% per day, you wouldn't need these other services. But I do-not want to send the message that the good people of jobs/market/signals are losing traders. I myself might be jumping into that pot soon to see what extra income it can produce for me. 
 
figurelli: This done, in a formal way, would help users, moderators, traders, services developers, etc., and soon will point out the most active and precise guys in each contest.

Who's going to take their time turning this into a formal process?

Are there any guarantees that more than 5 people would participate after that happens?

 
angevoyageur:

Great coders have already a winning EA, so they have time to come here on the forum, and doesn't need to focus on jobs/market/signals.


Well, a winning EA for me is "The_Holy_Grail.mq5" or maybe a setup like "Any_EA_Holy_Grail.set".

Indeed, if someone has this in the pocket, better go to a trip advisors like forum ;-)

If not, and the best you have is a successful EA history to tell, better be aware about the jobs/market/signal trends.
 
I do think this could be very interesting. Some bugs and errors rise only when running the EA in real time on demo or real account, but not in the backtesting process.
 
angevoyageur:

Great coders have already a winning EA, so they have time to come here on the forum, and doesn't need to focus on jobs/market/signals.


:)
 
graziani:
:)
 
angevoyageur:

thank you for your attempt doing a contest

but a contest who find more bugs in less time is not a fair contest to all mq5 members 

rules you have to think about to change.....

the more people that can join in the more success it will have

 

Give everyone a week to post his solution...   you have very good coders that can bring a solution in a few minutes

and there are coders that needs the time to find and test before they know the solution...    One week is enough time for this competition 

there is no need to say you're joining the competition everyone on mq5 can send his solution

I know something about coding normally i code mq4 so I am not an expert on coding mq5

It is for a lot of people on this forum a piece of cake the first "contest"

if sended solution is not correct it might you give a extra hint for getting the solution to the poster so he can try again 

each day you report the results that moment....     like 6 correct solutions already

with this competition it can be you can discuss later about the several solutions   ( there are many ways to Rome )

 
deVries:

thank you for your attempt doing a contest

but a contest who find more bugs in less time is not a fair contest to all mq5 members

Why do you find it's not fair to all ?

rules you have to think about to change.....

the more people that can join in the more success it will have

I agree, this was a first attempt, which obviously isn't a success.

Give everyone a week to post his solution...   you have very good coders that can bring a solution in a few minutes

and there are coders that needs the time to find and test before they know the solution...    One week is enough time for this competition 

there is no need to say you're joining the competition everyone on mq5 can send his solution

I know something about coding normally i code mq4 so I am not an expert on coding mq5

It is for a lot of people on this forum a piece of cake the first "contest"

if sended solution is not correct it might you give a extra hint for getting the solution to the poster so he can try again 

each day you report the results that moment....     like 6 correct solutions already

with this competition it can be you can discuss later about the several solutions   ( there are many ways to Rome )

Thank your for your ideas.

I repeat this is an "private" initiative from me with the help of figurelli. So anyone can continue the process, not sure I have time for that.

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