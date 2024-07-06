New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - page 335

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Mladen Rakic:

Add this :

after line 154 and it will work
Great, thank you mladen,

Can help me with this other indicator,

Works well as histogram,
But I would like to edit it, so that it is displayed only in the bars of the graph, you know something like that, as the heiken ashi would look,

I would greatly appreciate it.
 

Dear Mladen and mt4users

Would you kindly compile this indicator to new mt4ver ?


Thank you.

Files:
MAoLSMA_nrp_mt_sw.mq4  5 kb
 

Guys help, the indicator does not work, used to work as a clock

Files:
QuantumPivots-.mq4  6 kb
 
Michael Hand:

Here it is 

Hi

I have tried to load it in MT4 platforms (different brokers also) but its not working at all. It showing nothing. When I edit in Meta Editor and try to see by compiling it  showing erro in compilation.


Can you please fix this or post correct working version?


Thanks in advance.

 
Mladen Rakic:

engelmann

That indicator does not work on the old builds of metatrader either (in a changed form or in the original form). So that indicator never worked. Better forget about it

TRY This :) Just drop in your mt4 indicator folder or copy>paste

<EX4 file removed>

 

Hello.
I hope the attached indicators will show Arrows and 2 colors (e.g. UpTrend-Lime, DnTrend-Red).
Can someone help me?

Thanks in Advance.

 
William Snyder:

Hi Chirag77, made it new mt4 compatible.

William Snyder:

Hi Chirag77, made it new mt4 compatible.

Hello. I would like to have this indicator made New MT4 compatible. Thanks

<ex4 file deleted>

 
ivanpoki I would like to have this indicator made New MT4 compatible.

Humans can do nothing with compiled code (EX4.) Post the source code (MT4,) and then someone might help you.

 
ivanpoki:
Hello. I would like to have this indicator made New MT4 compatible. Thanks

Nothing to be changed - it works. It is displaying just "dots" on candles that are lower than some range (my wild guess is that it is using ATR for that but that is just that : a wild guess) - like this


If you thought that it should display candles then you should ask the "author" what type of a humor rush was the cause of naming the indicator that way

PS: there is almost never a case of "incompatibility" of ex4 file (i have seen only 1 or two among thousands). That one you have posted is not one of those 1 or two

 

Is there a mt4 version available for this indicator Mr Rakic?

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