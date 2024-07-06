New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - page 335
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Add this :after line 154 and it will work
Dear Mladen and mt4users
Would you kindly compile this indicator to new mt4ver ?
Thank you.
Guys help, the indicator does not work, used to work as a clock
Here it is
Hi
I have tried to load it in MT4 platforms (different brokers also) but its not working at all. It showing nothing. When I edit in Meta Editor and try to see by compiling it showing erro in compilation.
Can you please fix this or post correct working version?
Thanks in advance.
engelmann
That indicator does not work on the old builds of metatrader either (in a changed form or in the original form). So that indicator never worked. Better forget about it
TRY This :) Just drop in your mt4 indicator folder or copy>paste
<EX4 file removed>
Hello.
I hope the attached indicators will show Arrows and 2 colors (e.g. UpTrend-Lime, DnTrend-Red).
Can someone help me?
Thanks in Advance.
Hi Chirag77, made it new mt4 compatible.
Hi Chirag77, made it new mt4 compatible.
Hello. I would like to have this indicator made New MT4 compatible. Thanks
<ex4 file deleted>
Humans can do nothing with compiled code (EX4.) Post the source code (MT4,) and then someone might help you.
Hello. I would like to have this indicator made New MT4 compatible. Thanks
Nothing to be changed - it works. It is displaying just "dots" on candles that are lower than some range (my wild guess is that it is using ATR for that but that is just that : a wild guess) - like this
If you thought that it should display candles then you should ask the "author" what type of a humor rush was the cause of naming the indicator that way
PS: there is almost never a case of "incompatibility" of ex4 file (i have seen only 1 or two among thousands). That one you have posted is not one of those 1 or two
Is there a mt4 version available for this indicator Mr Rakic?