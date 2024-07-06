New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - page 336

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Mladen Rakic:

First this : rsi 3tf does not need any change - here is how it looks on my terminal without any change at all

it's cool, but can this indicator be converted to  work on MT5 or is there any indicator that works exactly like that on MT5?

 
Mladen Rakic #:

stevenpun

Here you go : fasttmaline-1.mq4

This indicator (attached to the post ) is still working with MT4 build 1380 -

fasttmaline

New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - Can I make this FastTMALine to NMC version?
New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - Can I make this FastTMALine to NMC version?
  • 2014.08.02
  • www.mql5.com
Can someone check this to be new metatrader compatible. Hello mladen , can you make this fasttmaline to nmc version. Thanks for your fast work, i have a question , in the indicator setting "move end point every tick" what is the setting use for. Hello, can this indicator be made new mt compatible
 
Tsar #:

Graf Analysis_V2.1 EN nmc worked in MT4 Build 610.

I found a changes in the Diagonal scale calculation than before. And Fibo calculationstill Correctly

NOTE: Attach .EX4 file's used compile with MT4 Build 610

@ Pava

Do not compiled use DEBUGGER, because can't work Perfect in the Chart.

Hello
Is there any version of the indicator compatible with mt5 ?

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