New metatrader 4 compatible indicators - page 336
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First this : rsi 3tf does not need any change - here is how it looks on my terminal without any change at all
it's cool, but can this indicator be converted to work on MT5 or is there any indicator that works exactly like that on MT5?
stevenpun
Here you go : fasttmaline-1.mq4
This indicator (attached to the post #1425 ) is still working with MT4 build 1380 -
Graf Analysis_V2.1 EN nmc worked in MT4 Build 610.
I found a changes in the Diagonal scale calculation than before. And Fibo calculationstill Correctly
NOTE: Attach .EX4 file's used compile with MT4 Build 610
@ Pava
Do not compiled use DEBUGGER, because can't work Perfect in the Chart.
Hello
Is there any version of the indicator compatible with mt5 ?