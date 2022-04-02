Eur/usd - page 600
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
H1 Chart
H4 Chart
Power of Bears! Clearly Still Down...
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with an average range and closed near the low of the day, in addition managed to close below Tuesdays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2572, daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2371 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.2287, a daily support at 1.2200 and other daily support at 1.2115.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rose with a narrow ranger but closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close within Wednesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2572, daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2378 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2247 (support), a daily support at 1.2200 and other daily support at 1.2115.
Hello there
Hey dear members...
Could you please tell me wich NEWS of economic calender will have a big impact on the EUR/USD
Like yesterday the USD Unemployment Rate (FEB), USD Change in Non-farm Payrolls (FEB)?
I need to know wich news will make the eur fall or rise that much !
Thx
On the last Friday’s session, the EURUSD fell with a narrow range and closed near the low of the day, however managed to close within Thursday’s range, which suggests a being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2572, daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2358 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2262 (support), a daily support at 1.2200 and other daily support at 1.2115.
The euro recorded a slight decline against the dollar on Friday. The decrease was low and so the pair remained at the level of the last two days. If the bearish moods prevail, support at 1.2231 will be pierced. The session started at a rate of 1.2329 and the single currency lost 35 pips to the final. The bottom of the day was hit at 1.2279.
Interesting levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2231; 1.2165;
Resistance: 1.2453; 1.2556;
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rallied but found enough resistance at the 10-day moving average to trim half of its gains and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition managed to close within Friday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is trading below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2572, daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2339 (resistance), a daily support at 1.2287, the 50-day moving average at 1.2268 (support), a daily support at 1.2200 and other daily support at 1.2115.