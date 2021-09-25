Helweg/Stendahl value charts ... - page 38
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Please, Mladen Rakic, you could put alerts in Value Chart mq5 and Value Chart But mq5, same as mq4 version.
Helweg / Stendahl value charts
from "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile" book
The forum
CodeBase
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.15 10:51
Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile
by Mark Helweg (Author), David Stendahl (Author)
Using the insights that stem from value charts and price action profiles, Dynamic Trading Indicators shows traders how to develop systems and whole trading programs that implement these exciting new tools. Through an in-depth exploration of how to effectively use these new technical indicators in a complete trading system, Dynamic Trading Indicators provides a framework that allows readers to obtain a view of what a stock will most likely do next. This innovation in chart design opens up new vistas for traders and unlocks the door to unlimited profits.
New technology and the advent of around the clock trading have opened the floodgates to both foreign and domestic markets. Traders need the wisdom of industry veterans and the vision of innovators in today's volatile financial marketplace. The Wiley Trading series features books by traders who have survived the market's ever changing temperament and have prospered-some by reinventing systems, others by getting back to basics. Whether a novice trader, professional or somewhere in-between, these books will provide the advice and strategies needed to prosper today and well into the future.
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I guess this one was not made for metatrader yet since it was not possible to draw histograms with one end not being zero.
In the chart window, histograms are drawn via pairs of buffers. If the first is higher than the second, it uses the first's color.
In separate window, histograms are drawn from the buffer value to zero. They are drawn from the first to the last. Of you want one to go the back, it must be the first buffer.
See also
How to Draw Cnadle chart in indicator_separate_window ? (XDXD) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
One more version of value chart
Hey Tampa, but do you have the code (mq4) of this indicator vcustom3? And which settings do you use in pic?
Thanks
...
Sorry
As I told it in first post, it is simply impossible to make it in metatrader 4 (things done in it are completely incompatible with metatrader 4)
regards
mladen
Hi Mladen
I know that yu are always leading the pack with new and useful ideas, congratulations.
I would appreciate very much using your value charts but I am unwilling to leave my mt4 platform with all the valuable custom indicators. May I ask you if it is possible to translate the valuechats to mt4?
Thanks Wolf1210
Hello people,
Would anyone have the real Value Charts with Arrows for levels 9 and -9?
All I encounter is 8 and -8, which makes it difficult to use in a robot. At levels 9 it is possible to use for reversal in binary options.
Also, anyone who knows how to program, knows if there is a way to set rules for the arrows to appear?
In the case after the arrow appears, another one will appear again after 6 bars.
Thank you.
I loaded the indicator but not able to see the bars of value charts.
I have the dll file fo dynamic zones in library folderr.
Can anybody suggest what to do here?
Thanks.