Ilan 1.6
TrailStart = 10.0
TrailStop = 10.0
TakeProfit = 0
UseTrailingStop = TRUE
That ought to do it without the need of a S/L or T/P. Yeah, the S/L on this one eludes me as well. I haven't tested this one yet, but I'm hoping this will work because I'm going try it too.
need stoploss
Hi am still waiting for someone kind enough to code the stoploss in this version of Ilan please...anybody help?
pls help a newbie
can we use ilan in ECN acc?
Hi am still waiting for someone kind enough to code the stoploss in this version of Ilan please...anybody help?
Hi friends,
I have been using this EA for long. It has made me some money. It trades multi-pairs and trades multiple times per day.
This EA works on Gap(Trend).
If the gap is too long this EA is dangerous...it can blow out...this is because its Stoploss is not coded properly. Although it has a SL settings, it doesn't show while trading and also doesn't work when adjusted to particular level. I have to watch my trades often and close the trades manually if it goes negative direction.
If someone could code the Stoploss...this EA can work wonders.Thanks
Ilan16_PipsteRSI (Reverse).mq4
Hi. someone kind enough to check the Reverse function in this version of Ilan please...It seems that doesnt work properly. I've already try the "Ilan16_PipsteRSI(Reverse).mq4" EA but opens the same order as the "Ilan16_PipstepRSI.mq4". Thanks in advance
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.20 06:17
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
-
MaxTrades parameter (how many simultanious trades can be opened),
- LotExponent: this is lot multiplier for martingale (I prefer 1.4 instead of default 2.0 for example),
- TakeProfit in points (in case of 5 digit price which as 1.09635 so TakeProfit = 20 is 2 pips),
- UseEquityStop parameter to stop trading with TotalEquityRisk (TotalEquityRisk = 20 by default),
-
UseTimeOut: close all the trades after
MaxTradeOpenHours (I prefer to use UseTimeOut - I mean: EA will close all the trades after MaxTradeOpenHours = 5 hours).
This is the description from the author:
It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:
- Equity stop;
- Tralling Stop;
- Equity Risk Management;
- Time Out Use;
- Max Trade open Hours and others.
Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.19 16:04
- Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader
5
- Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Ilan Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 - expert for
MetaTrader 4
- Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.14 16:49
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
This EA was improved here (free to download) and this version does not use martingale feature (and some rules for buy/sell was changed too).
Besides, some settings (set files) were uploaded for the old/original version:
- for EURUSD M1 - download set file from this post.
- for USDCAD M1 - download from this post.
- for EURUSD M5 - this post.
Just for information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.05 16:44
Using Deep Reinforcement Learning to Enhance Ilan Expert Advisor
Our journey will take you through the labyrinths of algorithmic trading, where mathematical rigor meets computational elegance, and classic Martingale techniques take on new life thanks to innovative machine learning approaches. Whether you are an experienced algorithmic trader, a trading architecture developer, or just a financial technology enthusiast, this article offers a unique perspective on the future of automated trading.
Fasten your seat belts — we are embarking on an exciting journey to create Ilan 3.0 AI, where tradition meets innovation, and the past evolves into the future.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi friends,
I have been using this EA for long. It has made me some money. It trades multi-pairs and trades multiple times per day.
This EA works on Gap(Trend).
If the gap is too long this EA is dangerous...it can blow out...this is because its Stoploss is not coded properly. Although it has a SL settings, it doesn't show while trading and also doesn't work when adjusted to particular level. I have to watch my trades often and close the trades manually if it goes negative direction.
If someone could code the Stoploss...this EA can work wonders.
Thanks