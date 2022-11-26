Daily Breakout EA - page 14

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Does anyone use this strategy every day? What are the results? Share, please. EUR / USD, GBP / USD USD / CHF silver and gold
 

hello,

someone cans translate the mq4 file in mq5?


thank you

 
Gianni.D:

hello,

someone cans translate the mq4 file in mq5?


thank you


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please fix this indicator or EA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23

And this is my old suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

----------------

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

----------------

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.


 

After so many years, the EA still able to produce good profit, the concept is working and just need to upgrade the EA to accommodate with latest MT4 build.

Even better if convert it to MT5.

This is a rough BT, with "order Modify" error.


 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

After so many years, the EA still able to produce good profit, the concept is working and just need to upgrade the EA to accommodate with latest MT4 build.

Even better if convert it to MT5.

This is a rough BT, with "order Modify" error.


Doesn't work for me, all orders expired.

Tried to make on MQ5 but horrible results.

 
David Diez:

Doesn't work for me, all orders expired.

Tried to make on MQ5 but horrible results.

Play it on each tick mode

 
David Diez:

Doesn't work for me, all orders expired.

Tried to make on MQ5 but horrible results.

orders expired that pending order time, just set it as 0 or maximum time will be good

 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

After so many years, the EA still able to produce good profit, the concept is working and just need to upgrade the EA to accommodate with latest MT4 build.

Even better if convert it to MT5.

This is a rough BT, with "order Modify" error.


Any one is here who can make this ea to MT5 also .

Back test depend on broker data and i have tested with many broker . see below 

and order modifications error comes because on EA have some 22 warnings. See bellow 

If some one can fix these errors then its good working EA. and try to convert it for MT5 also

 

They are not errors, only warnings about declared variables not being used for example. 

if the code contain erros, then it won't compile the mql.

Try to backtest with minimum of 90% modeling quality. 99% for best results. 
 
rui:

They are not errors, only warnings about declared variables not being used for example. 

if the code contain erros, then it won't compile the mql.

Try to backtest with minimum of 90% modeling quality. 99% for best results. 

https://charts.mql5.com/28/504/eurusd-d1-tickmill-ltd.png

Please see above chat i have attached EA since Monday but no any pending order placed yet 

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