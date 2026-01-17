Bollinger Band: let's build a strategy together - page 4

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Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the PIRANHA Strategy by Utilizing Bollinger Bands

Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the PIRANHA Strategy by Utilizing Bollinger Bands

In this article, we will explore how to create an Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) based on the PIRANHA strategy, focusing on integrating Bollinger Bands. As traders seek effective automated trading solutions, the PIRANHA strategy has emerged as a systematic approach that capitalizes on market fluctuations, making it an appealing choice for many Forex enthusiasts.
Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the PIRANHA Strategy by Utilizing Bollinger Bands
Creating an MQL5 Expert Advisor Based on the PIRANHA Strategy by Utilizing Bollinger Bands
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we create an Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5 based on the PIRANHA strategy, utilizing Bollinger Bands to enhance trading effectiveness. We discuss the key principles of the strategy, the coding implementation, and methods for testing and optimization. This knowledge will enable you to deploy the EA in your trading scenarios effectively
 

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts

Looking at accuracy, the classical strategy produced 46% winning trades over five years—not impressive. The double Bollinger Band system, however, achieved 56% winning trades, a 21% improvement in accuracy. Even more striking, the asymmetric manner in which we changed the distribution of profits and losses. The solution we present to the reader increased the gross profits of the back test by 70%, but only increased gross losses by 17%. This asymmetric effect—profits growing faster than losses—shows how appropriately the double Bollinger Band system reshapes trade distribution into a more desirable form.
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 16): Double Bollinger Band Breakouts
  • 2025.10.02
  • www.mql5.com
This article walks the reader through a reimagined version of the classical Bollinger Band breakout strategy. It identifies key weaknesses in the original approach, such as its well-known susceptibility to false breakouts. The article aims to introduce a possible solution: the Double Bollinger Band trading strategy. This relatively lesser known approach supplements the weaknesses of the classical version and offers a more dynamic perspective on financial markets. It helps us overcome the old limitations defined by the original rules, providing traders with a stronger and more adaptive framework.
 

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery

The Bollinger Bands are a hallmark technical indicator used by traders across all levels of experience. They are most commonly employed to either identify support and resistance levels or they can also be used to facilitate mean-reverting trading strategies. The dominant belief underlying their use is that price levels tend to revert toward an equilibrium price level. The indicator is defined by a moving average that is enveloped by an upper and lower band, each set at a specified standard deviation above and below the moving average. The width of this standard deviation is an important tuning parameter of the indicator.

Under the classical setup, when price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it is anticipated that price will revert toward the central moving average. Conversely, when the price breaks below the lower band, a move up toward the equilibrium is expected. In practice, however, markets do not always behave within such well-defined boundaries. In some regimes, markets exhibit mean-reverting behavior, where the classical Bollinger Band setup can be profitable. During other regimes, markets follow strong trends, and traders relying on these classical rules may experience persistent losses. This raises the open-ended question of how Bollinger Bands can be used profitably despite constant shifts in market regime.

One possible solution is to pair Bollinger Bands with another technical indicator to help filter between mean-reverting moves and trending conditions. A strong candidate for this role is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By coupling these two indicators, long trades are considered only when the price breaks below the lower extreme band and the RSI simultaneously enters oversold territory. This provides additional confirmation that price is likely to rally back toward equilibrium. Similarly, when the price breaks above the upper extreme band, short trades are considered only if the RSI also enters overbought regions, increasing the likelihood of a move back toward the mean.

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery
  • 2026.01.16
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores the development of an ensemble algorithmic trading strategy for the EURUSD market that combines the Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). Initial rule-based strategies produced high-quality signals but suffered from low trade frequency and limited profitability. Multiple iterations of the strategy were evaluated, revealing flaws in our understanding of the market, increased noise, and degraded performance. By appropriately employing statistical learning algorithms, shifting the modeling target to technical indicators, applying proper scaling, and combining machine learning forecasts with classical trading rules, the final strategy achieved significantly improved profitability and trade frequency while maintaining acceptable signal quality.
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