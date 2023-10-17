CyberiaTrader..an amazing EA! - page 29
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of course its a loser..run it through back test and sell the results on the internet...! thats about the only thing this is good for.!
I changed this EA to work with 5 digit broker (as some members requested). I edited first post of this thread (see 1st post).
But as I am not a coder so someone should check it ...
CyberiaTrader_v1.88
CyberiaTrader_v1.88 does not work for me. I copy the CyberiaTrader_v1.88 to the IBFX MT4 experts, indicators - drag and drop to the eurusd screen and nothing happen. Any help will appreciate.
Thanks!
This week so far... +5.9% on FxLite.
Eur/usd usd/jpy. H1. v1.85f with always same hour filterd everyday.
COESFX is an ECN based FCM that uses MT4. They don't care whether you scalp or not, from what I have heard, though I have not pressed the issue and have no experience with it. They charge a commission so the more you scalp, the more money they make. However, I wouldn't use this EA on a less than 1h timeframe. Too many bad things can happen if your system is depending on instant transactions. Keeping it at 1h or 4h gives just as good returns, even better if a commission is being charged.
At the price you paid for cyberia pro, don't you get any clear customer service? Does mr OpenTrade point you any good setting/pair/broker combination to use???
When i ask them for information the first thing they wanted from me was to where i was testing it and $$$.
The english manuel is badly translate from russian... I offered him to make proper translation for discount and they refuse... Manuel is still bad...
Now i'm happy i did not purchase it after what you telling us...
But did you try to ask for more support?
1st week results
Closed week with 2 open trade... Suggestion: Include a weekly time control instead of daily so it can set up at once for the whole week? Would be good also ensure trades are close somewhere early on friday.
Week 2 result.
Cyberia 1.85f so far: -2.25%
My own live hand trading (including some mistrade): -4% (+9% on thuesday alone, gbp/usd).
Should i keep testing it as is?