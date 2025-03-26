Juice Indicator - page 3
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HELLO MR TOOLS, Just to remind you of my request in the preceding post,MANY THANKS IN ADVANCE.
Winner246, not sure if its what your looking for, but made this version.
saw this nice indicator through search function
anyone can help to explain how the function of configuration ?
i.e what is juice level, Ks , advance, calcbars , the meaning of the colour ..
and also would appreciate if any can code to add push notification on it
saw this nice indicator through search function
anyone can help to explain how the function of configuration ?
i.e what is juice level, Ks , advance, calcbars , the meaning of the colour ..
and also would appreciate if any can code to add push notification on it
Debates & Discussions
Juice Indicator
mladen, 2016.05.20 08:43More or less it is standard deviation compared to a sort of average standard deviation
thanks for your prompt reply as always.
i am not a programmer but i am trying to figure out this . i had make a search and this is the closet indicator to my expectation.
pleased kindly help me to understand it if possible and appreciate your helps
based on defaulted setting :
#property indicator_color1 DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_color4 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color5 Orange
Q : under which circumstances the histogram will draw deepskyblue , limegreen , red , lime green ?
//---- indicator parameters
extern int Length = 7;
extern double Ks = 1.0;
extern int CalcBars = 144;
extern int Advance = 70;
extern double juiceLevel = 0.0007;
Q: Ks is the slope of the average of standard deviation ?
Q:it was count in 144 bars of standard deviation (due to parameters calcbars , 144) ?
Q: then what will be juicelevel indicated ? 0.0007 for length of 7 , so if i change length to 14, the juicelevel should be 0.0014 ?
Debates & Discussions
Juice Indicator
mladen, 2016.05.20 08:43More or less it is standard deviation compared to a sort of average standard deviation
thanks for your prompt reply as always.
i am not a programmer but i am trying to figure out this . i had make a search and this is the closet indicator to my expectation.
pleased kindly help me to understand it if possible and appreciate your helps
based on defaulted setting :
#property indicator_color1 DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_color4 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color5 Orange
Q : under which circumstances the histogram will draw deepskyblue , limegreen , red , lime green ?
//---- indicator parameters
extern int Length = 7;
extern double Ks = 1.0;
extern int CalcBars = 144;
extern int Advance = 70;
extern double juiceLevel = 0.0007;
Q: Ks is the slope of the average of standard deviation ?
Q:it was count in 144 bars (due to parameters calcbars , 144)
Q: then what will be juicelevel indicated ? 0.0007 for length of 7 , so if i change length to 14, the juicelevel should be 0.0014 ?
thanks for your prompt reply as always.
i am not a programmer but i am trying to figure out this . i had make a search and this is the closet indicator to my expectation.
pleased kindly help me to understand it if possible and appreciate your helps
based on defaulted setting :
#property indicator_color1 DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_color4 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color5 Orange
Q : under which circumstances the histogram will draw deepskyblue , limegreen , red , lime green ?
//---- indicator parameters
extern int Length = 7;
extern double Ks = 1.0;
extern int CalcBars = 144;
extern int Advance = 70;
extern double juiceLevel = 0.0007;
Q: Ks is the slope of the average of standard deviation ?
Q:it was count in 144 bars (due to parameters calcbars , 144)
Q: then what will be juicelevel indicated ? 0.0007 for length of 7 , so if i change length to 14, the juicelevel should be 0.0014 ?
koon
You can see the exact condition in code lines 100 to 107
koon
You can see the exact condition in code lines 100 to 107
Dear mladen,
i am still not able to understand the code .
Q1 so when the standard deviation is > juice level , it will draw Deepskyblue histogram ? so when standard deviation is < juice level, it will draw limegreen histogram ?
Q2. how was the juice level being determined ? it is count based on previous standard deviation ? if yes , then is it the parameters under Calcbars ? (144 in the defaulted setting) or it refer to code line 29 ? if refer to that row , any idea it was set defaulted as 0.0007 ? is it vary based on the length of standard deviation count ?
Dear mladen,
i am still not able to understand the code .
Q1 so when the standard deviation is > juice level , it will draw Deepskyblue histogram ? so when standard deviation is < juice level, it will draw limegreen histogram ?
Q2. how was the juice level being determined ? it is count based on previous standard deviation ? if yes , then is it the parameters under Calcbars ? (144 in the defaulted setting) or it refer to code line 29 ? if refer to that row , any idea it was set defaulted as 0.0007 ? is it vary based on the length of standard deviation count ?
A1: yes
A2: it is used by parameters. No idea how it was determined originally (but it will work for some symbols and time frames, and no way it will work for others)
Juice - EMA deviation - advanced - indicator for MetaTrader 5