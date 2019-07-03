Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs - page 17
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You need i_Trend indicator.
i have "itrend"
i have "itrend"
??
" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"
" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"
" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"
Like Newdigital said you need i_Trend not iTrend, the Ea does not recognize the underscore after the "i".
thanks... Mrtools
I gotta make glasses to see better.
thanks... Mrtools
iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4
iTrend_new is base on iTrend Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Update and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2019/03/18, for MT4 with Signal and Alert and options to display signal on the chart.
The beginning
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