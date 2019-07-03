Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs - page 17

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You need i_Trend indicator.

 

i have "itrend"

i have "itrend"

??

 

" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"

" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"

Files:
bx.jpg  57 kb
bxx.jpg  472 kb
bxxx.jpg  484 kb
 
bebeshel:
" Brainwashing #1c "/" Brainwashing #1c_eurusd"

Like Newdigital said you need i_Trend not iTrend, the Ea does not recognize the underscore after the "i".

 

thanks... Mrtools

I gotta make glasses to see better.

thanks... Mrtools

 

iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4 

iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4

iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4

iTrend_new - indicator for MetaTrader 4

iTrend_new is base on iTrend Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Update and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2019/03/18, for MT4 with Signal and Alert and options to display signal on the chart.

 
Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
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