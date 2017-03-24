Looks like that all signal sellers want to be my friends ...

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Seems that signal sellers here are using the "become friends" option to promote their signals.

Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)
 
Mladen Rakic:

Lucky me : so many people want to e friends with me :) I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ...

Maybe you're just extra special? 

No, I've noticed exactly the same thing too...

 
honest_knave:

Maybe you're just extra special? 

No, I've noticed exactly the same thing too...

:) Not if I look in the mirror :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
:) Not if I look in the mirror :)

Credit where credit is due: I think you're the closest thing to a celebrity that MQL has 

I remember reading your name when I first began with MetaTrader. 

 
Mladen Rakic:
Seems that signal sellers here are using the "become friends" option to promote their signals.

Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)
I got 100+ friend request in one week, all of them are promoting their signals. They blow up my news feed :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
Seems that signal sellers here are using the "become friends" option to promote their signals.

Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)

Mladen,

yes this is a fact...  I have a lot of incoming friends that I never talked with them...

and they have (sell) sinals...  

the flooding for mailbox... lol

 
Sergey Golubev:
Very friendly community :-D


No limit

Well, as long as that is not changed (the "no limit") I guess we shall have 1000's of "friends" like the described ones :)

Oh well ... ces't la vie ...
 
This feature may help -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How disable News feed...

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.14 13:16

Profile - Friends - Deselect from News Feed:

and same in newsfeed (same option on the right of every news post).

Some more information about how we can develop our profiles on the way as social network for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.18 10:48

I am suggesting to everybody to read this small thread about new feature created for the forum - Re-post Messages of Your Friends in the News Feed!

The meaning of this new feature is the following: we are having News Feed in our profile, and this News Feed is visible for us only (my News Feed is visible for me only for example). So, for now - we are having the possibility to use Share link/button (same as in facebook for example) to share good news from us and our friends to be directly to our profile.





 
Sergey Golubev:
This feature may help - 
Thank you Sergey, that is a very useful tip!
 
honest_knave:
Thank you Sergey, that is a very useful tip!
Personally I just removed the "News feed" icon from mql5.com menu. This "feature" is just useless except to waste time.

Currently 1578 "friends".
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