Looks like that all signal sellers want to be my friends ...
Lucky me : so many people want to e friends with me :) I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ...
Maybe you're just extra special?
No, I've noticed exactly the same thing too...
Maybe you're just extra special?
No, I've noticed exactly the same thing too...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2016.01.08 15:48
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2016.05.26 18:101286
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.26 16:25
I got my 1000 friends now
No limit
:) Not if I look in the mirror :)
Credit where credit is due: I think you're the closest thing to a celebrity that MQL has
I remember reading your name when I first began with MetaTrader.
Seems that signal sellers here are using the "become friends" option to promote their signals.
Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)
Seems that signal sellers here are using the "become friends" option to promote their signals.
Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)
Mladen,
yes this is a fact... I have a lot of incoming friends that I never talked with them...
and they have (sell) sinals...
the flooding for mailbox... lol
Very friendly community :-D
No limit
Oh well ... ces't la vie ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.14 13:16
Profile - Friends - Deselect from News Feed:
and same in newsfeed (same option on the right of every news post).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.18 10:48
I am suggesting to everybody to read this small thread about new feature created for the forum - Re-post Messages of Your Friends in the News Feed!
The meaning of this new feature is the following: we are having News Feed in our profile, and this News Feed is visible for us only (my News Feed is visible for me only for example). So, for now - we are having the possibility to use Share link/button (same as in facebook for example) to share good news from us and our friends to be directly to our profile.
This feature may help -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Lucky me : so many people want to be friends with me :)
I guess the rest of the registered forum members are being flooded with same "become a friend" requests too ... so this is becoming quite a friendly and cosy place :)