Very friendly community :-D

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Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


 
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.



Congratulations Alain. ^_^
 
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


;-)
 

congratulation!

I will add to your friends

thank you

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


WOOOOOOOOOAH!!! World BREAKING NEWS!!!! BS, I have seen few people with 5000+ friends....
 
A good fiend!
 
Pasi Hakamaki:
A good fiend!
Fiend ! Seriously ?
 
Great! I am your 1000+ friend...
 

Alain's always online i can see him and he has helped me many times.


 
Bring more 1k .....
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Alain's always online i can see him and he has helped me many times.


My computer is always online, not me
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