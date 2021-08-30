Very friendly community :-D
Alain Verleyen:
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
Congratulations Alain. ^_^
Alain Verleyen:;-)
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
congratulation!
I will add to your friends
thank you
Alain Verleyen:WOOOOOOOOOAH!!! World BREAKING NEWS!!!! BS, I have seen few people with 5000+ friends....
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
A good fiend!
Pasi Hakamaki:Fiend ! Seriously ?
A good fiend!
A good fiend!
Great! I am your 1000+ friend...
Alain's always online i can see him and he has helped me many times.
Bring more 1k .....
Marco vd Heijden:My computer is always online, not me
Alain's always online i can see him and he has helped me many times.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.