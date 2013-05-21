News Feed in Your MQL5.com Profile
Re-post Messages of Your Friends in the News Feed!
Added new feature of re-posting messages in your profile. Want to recommend a message from your friend to other viewers of your News feed? Now you can do it in one convenient action. Just click the "Share" link and the message will appear in your News feed. Thus, all your friends will be able to view, "like" and comment it.
Last year, we have significantly updated the profiles of MQL5.com participants focusing on social networking features. Registered community members have received a web page displaying all their activity. You can click "Like" or comment on any event in a profile just like in social networks. Now we have decided to further extend the profile's efficiency by implementing the News Feed. This is the new section of your profile recording both your own activity, as well as displaying the news about your friends.
Your friend Michael has executed an order and developed a trading robot? Your colleague Jeremy has published a new signal, while trader Alex has started an interesting Forum topic? All these events will be displayed in your News Line immediately. Now you can view the entire activity of your friends among MQL5.com participants!
You can specify what kind of automatic messages will not be displayed in your profile and in the News Feed of your friends.
Go to your profile and view the activity of your friends in the News Feed!