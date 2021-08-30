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Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
Hi!
Can you help me? I have 270 users that wants to become my friends. If I start to accept them I get blocked because of error of this site or smth like that.
Can you make all thoose 270 users my friends in one click? I don't want to be blocked again.
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
Hi!
Can you help me? I have 270 users that wants to become my friends. If I start to accept them I get blocked because of error of this site or smth like that.
Can you make all thoose 270 users my friends in one click? I don't want to be blocked again.
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
I got my 1000 friends now
hmm - I did not realize that exchanging friendship by clicking a button does mean something - but I am always willing to learn :).
Just users are creating the signals or placed Market products and looking for the friends after that.
So, I am having my first 1K of them :)
I think - we need something as 'social advertising platform' developed inside profile to allow the users to advertise the signals/products/anything to everywhere in internet in normal way (with no spam).
Just an idea.
I think - we need something as 'social advertising platform' developed inside profile to allow the users to advertise the signals/products/anything to everywhere in internet in normal way (with no spam).
Just an idea.
To your idea.
Firstly I am very happy about more than 3000 accesses to my article which was finally published about 6 weeks ago - even though there is no comment if it has helped someone.
On the other hand there is so much code available for mt4 and mt5, EAs, indicators, scripts, tools, libraries, ect. but if you try to search for something you get a very huge list of almost everything and no option to fine tune the search. I have the feeling that I would get better results searching by google than searching here.
I would suggest for example a library of fixed keyword instead of none or everybody being free to use ones own ideas (see for example stackoverflow.com), I would like to have a list with an option to change the order according to some criteria.
Or what about a list of personal recommendations of some of the people that fulfil some requirements (minimum of answers, publisher, ...) with best indicators and why, EAs and why ,.....
I think we all have read so many questions of newcomers here trying to code what already exists in may variations in the code base. But all that is hidden very good.