How disable News feed...
Hello everyone!!!
I have problem with profile settings.
I want disable news feed in my profile interface, but can't find where is disable.
Maybe interface should be like this:
but in my profile it's like this:
So where is the other settings? Why and how it can solved?
Actually how I can disable news feed in my profile?
i think its in privacy .
Profile - Friends - Deselect from News Feed:
and same in newsfeed (same option on the right of every news post).
I knew about this already. Just I want disable by easy way. Because I have more than 400 friends in friends list. So should disable for each individually? 452 friends required more time... :(
Thanks anyway!
Simply kee it on "Main" mode instead of "News Feed" then you will see only your posts, images...(and other people comments on your publications)
and same in newsfeed (same option on the right of every news post).
Example: if you disable one post from one user from news feed, and no any posts from this user will come anymore. You can disable some more active "spamming" users (may be - 10 or 20 for example).
and same in newsfeed (same option on the right of every news post).
Example: if you disable one post from one user from news feed, and no any posts from this user will come anymore. You can disable some more active "spamming" users (may be - 10 or 20 for example).
OK, will try again.
Thanks.
I totally agree and understand this, I would like to do the same, but I am afraid it's not possible currently.
Oh, clear!
Thanks for all!!!
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Hello everyone!!!
I have problem with profile settings.
I want disable news feed in my profile interface, but can't find where is disable.
Maybe interface should be like this:
but in my profile it's like this:
So where is the other settings? Why and how it can solved?
Actually how I can disable news feed in my profile?