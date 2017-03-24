Looks like that all signal sellers want to be my friends ... - page 2
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Well, as long as that is not changed (the "no limit") I guess we shall have 1000's of "friends" like the described ones :)
Oh well ... ces't la vie ...
I didn't get a point what's so bad to have a lot of friends?
What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders? 😔
maybe you have beautyfull sister lol, so they want to be your brother :)
I didn't get a point what's so bad to have a lot of friends?
What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders? 😔
Honestly : did you really re-think what are you going to tell before you posted that post?
To use MQL : double result = (0!=0) ? 1 : 0;
Honestly : did you really re-think what are you going to tell before you posted that post?
What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders? 😔
I've just received a "friend request" from you and we have never once exchanged any dialog what-so-ever.
Obviously, you are also "promoting" and "advertising" your signals by using the "friend" request.
Shame on you!