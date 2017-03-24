Looks like that all signal sellers want to be my friends ... - page 2

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maybe you have beautyfull sister lol, so they want to be your brother :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
Well, as long as that is not changed (the "no limit") I guess we shall have 1000's of "friends" like the described ones :)

Oh well ... ces't la vie ...

I didn't get a point what's so bad to have a lot of friends?

What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders?  😔

 
Achmad Wijaya:
maybe you have beautyfull sister lol, so they want to be your brother :)
Honestly : did you really re-think what are you going to tell before you posted that post?

Valeriy Brusilovskyy:

I didn't get a point what's so bad to have a lot of friends?

What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders?  😔

To use MQL : double result = (0!=0) ? 1 : 0;
 
Mladen Rakic:
Honestly : did you really re-think what are you going to tell before you posted that post?

To use MQL : double result = (0!=0) ? 1 : 0;
Do you understand by yourself what did you write?))
 
Mladen Rakic:
Honestly : did you really re-think what are you going to tell before you posted that post?

Honestly : no, I did not
[Deleted]  
Valeriy Brusilovskyy: I didn't get a point what's so bad to have a lot of friends?

What is your purpose of using MQL? Not to be in the network of traders?  😔

You sir, are guilty of the very thing that the OP is complaining about!

I've just received a "friend request" from you and we have never once exchanged any dialog what-so-ever.

Obviously, you are also "promoting" and "advertising" your signals by using the "friend" request.

Shame on you!
 
I just sent a friend request, and it because of your celebrity mladen. ;) I have nothing to sell.  I was hoping it would act like a facebook 'follow' and notify me whenever you have something to post.
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