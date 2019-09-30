mql5 favorite signals differ from the ones on my mt4 platform. Why?
Hello,
On my mt4 platform I am connected to my mql5.com account. That's good.
But my favorite signals I have on my mt4 platform are not the same as on my mql5.com account. How is that possible and how can I get those signals (favorites or not) on my mt4 platform?
Thanks for your help.
The favourite signals option is independent in MQL5.com and MT4/5 plaform/terminal.
You must indicate as favourite your desired signals in MT4/5 terminal too, in order to see them as such.
OK thanks.
I understand for favorite signals.
But then, what is the connection with mql5.com used for, if for instance, the signals are not the same? Because not only my favorite signals are not the same but the whole signals are not the same.
I'm a bit lost with this connection.
OK thanks.
I understand for favorite signals.
But then, what is the connection with mql5.com used for, if for instance, the signals are not the same? Because not only my favorite signals are not the same but the whole signals are not the same.
I'm a bit lost with this connection.
Signals have different visibility levels in MQL5.com and MT4/5 terminal, check the photo below.
Your MQL5.com account is used in MT4/5 for purchases and payments mostly.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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Hello,
On my mt4 platform I am connected to my mql5.com account. That's good.
But my favorite signals I have on my mt4 platform are not the same as on my mql5.com account. How is that possible and how can I get those signals (favorites or not) on my mt4 platform?
Thanks for your help.