create anchored labels
- CLabel > Anchor = Right ?
- MT4 and MT5 no proper Text Label that does not move as i zoom in and out of chart? ANY WAY TO FIX THIS?
- Errors, bugs, questions
- Perhaps you should read the manual.
- You create objects using ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
- If you create a OBJ_LABEL - Object Types - Objects Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference it is fixed to the window by pixel coordinate.
- If you create a OBJ_TEXT - Object Types - Objects Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference it is fixed to a bar and moves with the chart.
- Perhaps you should read the manual.
- You create objects using ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
- If you create a OBJ_LABEL - Object Types - Objects Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference it is fixed to the window by pixel coordinate.
- If you create a OBJ_TEXT - Object Types - Objects Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference it is fixed to a bar and moves with the chart.
Hello!
Of course, you are right, in fact I try to do "Label - symbol T"
As you see in the picture, with those labels, if you scroll the chart, the words "do not move horizontally", they are locked!
As they move if larger, in or out the graph, since they are anchored to the price.
When I try to do this, I anchor, but only to a value of (X-Y), not price, so I find myself are locked, but I can not block them at the price level, which is necessary to me, in my case, the open operations.
and the problem that I can not solve
Those are not OBJ_LABEL or OBJ_TEXT
They are descriptions:
Example using code:
string name="MyLine";
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,Ask);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,"This is my line");
This is what I'm trying to do myself, perhaps with a written, is easier, make my mistakes.
Grai yet, extremely kind, do not know what I am trying to solve this problem.ObjectCreate(0,"Âname",OBJ_LABEL,0,OrderOpenPrice(),0);
I tried your code and it works ok.
But I'm trying to create "written", not lines.
Written, placed on the price level, it opens the operation.
Hello.
Do anybody knows how to change the font of this Description?
You can't.
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