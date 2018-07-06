Which signal would you prefer? - page 2
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None from this site , unless they have a proven track record verified by audited accounts, by a reputable, transparent and recognized auditors, with a minimum of two years live accounts performance.
That makes it zero providers from here.There are just fake demo profits of no real money .If they can't make real money , how can anyone else?
Here all the failed signal providers delete their threads and discussions and comments are also deleted.So we have no way of verifying if there is any genuine long term reliable signal providers.Discussions on individual signal providers are also not permitted here, so we are buying signals blindly without any real proof.
None from this site , unless they have a proven track record verified by audited accounts, by a reputable, transparent and recognized auditors, with a minimum of two years live accounts performance.
That makes it zero providers from here.There are just fake demo profits of no real money .If they can't make real money , how can anyone else?
Here all the failed signal providers delete their threads and discussions and comments are also deleted.So we have no way of verifying if there is any genuine long term reliable signal providers.Discussions on individual signal providers are also not permitted here, so we are buying signals blindly without any real proof.
There are a lot of good and reputable signals and signal providers trading on real account qwith real money on the long-term situation.
The problem is the potential subscribers who do not want to take their risk on their own, and they prefer to spread the risk to the community while collecting the profit for their pocket.
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There are a lot of good and reputable signals and signal providers trading on real account qwith real money on the long-term situation.
The problem is the potential subscribers who do not want to take their risk on their own, and they prefer to spread the risk to the community while collecting the profit for their pocket.
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The filtering screens should have
Type of account:real or demo
Signal service duration:36 months or 4 months etc
The filtering screens should have
Type of account:real or demo
Signal service duration:36 months or 4 months etc
Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.
The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.
If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:
So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.
That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.
Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.
The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.
If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:
So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.
That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.
Spot on Sergey . Its the same for products as well .
"Its running 30 minutes no trades "
Do you remember the system of 3 MA indicators?
21 EMA crossing with ... some other MA with openning the trade on the direction of slow EMA?
It will not work now: the market was changed ... and it should be something different ... digital filters instead of EMAs, or more ...
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Of course, "technical analysis systems" work with pending orders place near support/resistance lines, but it may be one trade per month only from them (with no one subscribed).
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So, everything is good in theory, something is very good in practics, but if we are talking about "commercial world" so we should understand that it is completely different situation ... example: try to sell the profitable system making 10% or 15% in a year by one trade in a week (every week) ... and you will understand ...
Because people need more money in very short period of time ... and they agree to use martingale and martingale scalping, or any ...
I was reading one thread in Chinese part of the forum with the following name (name of the thread): Stable profit is really very simple:
And there are some posts from that thread:
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So, people do not need several million dollars in 30 years. They need it now!
Because "Since 1971? My sister was born at this time, she is now almost 50 .."
:)
Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.
The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.
If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:
So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.
That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.
The way I have my EAS made is as follows.
1)The behaviour of currency markets remains the same , based on interest rates expectations. Most currencies do not change the behaviour, over decades of currency trading.Same professional EAS/SIGNALS will work ,time and time again, over decades of interest rates changes.
2)Indices work on the same basis as above 1)
So all EAS/SIGNALS coded for instrument behaviour will always worrk, expect when there changes in fundamentals of the instruments.
The signals are designed here, in many cases for, get rick, quick schemes and commercial customers , so they constantly keep failing and need changing
Mine are designed are for long term professional needs and consistency.If they do not perform for a short period of time , that is OK.
So, it is the dilemma between the short term profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.
What I wanted to say is the following:
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Intra-day trading.
"1)The behaviour of currency markets remains the same" - it is not a true in case of intra-day market, and more (trading on timeframe less than D1 for example).
"2)Indices work on the same basis as above 1)" - it is not a true, because the indicators were not designed for specific market or pairs or specific situation. The indicators are the instruments
It is not a true as well:
The signals are designed here, in many cases for, get rick, quick schemes and commercial customers , so they constantly keep failing and need changing
If someone wants to subscribe to the signal and can not select one, and he is asking to the community: "please, give me the link of the best signal", so this potentional subscriber is trying to spread his own risk to all of us (and take his profit to his pocket without any risk).
People should select the signals by themselves - for example: based on selective criteria suggestions published on the threads by different users (I think it is not prohibited).