Which signal would you prefer? - page 2

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None from this site , unless they have a proven track record verified by audited accounts, by a reputable,  transparent  and recognized auditors, with a minimum of two years live accounts performance.

That makes it zero providers from here.There are just fake demo profits of no real money .If they can't make real money , how can anyone else?

Here all the failed signal providers delete their threads and discussions and comments are also deleted.So we have no way of verifying if there is any genuine long term  reliable signal providers.Discussions on individual signal providers are also not permitted here, so we are  buying signals blindly without any real proof.

 
EA-trader:

None from this site , unless they have a proven track record verified by audited accounts, by a reputable,  transparent  and recognized auditors, with a minimum of two years live accounts performance.

That makes it zero providers from here.There are just fake demo profits of no real money .If they can't make real money , how can anyone else?

Here all the failed signal providers delete their threads and discussions and comments are also deleted.So we have no way of verifying if there is any genuine long term  reliable signal providers.Discussions on individual signal providers are also not permitted here, so we are  buying signals blindly without any real proof.

There are a lot of good and reputable signals and signal providers trading on real account qwith real money on the long-term situation.

The problem is the potential subscribers who do not want to take their risk on their own, and they prefer to spread the risk to the community while collecting the profit for their pocket.

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Sergey Golubev:

There are a lot of good and reputable signals and signal providers trading on real account qwith real money on the long-term situation.

The problem is the potential subscribers who do not want to take their risk on their own, and they prefer to spread the risk to the community while collecting the profit for their pocket.

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The filtering screens should have 


Type of account:real  or demo


Signal service duration:36 months or 4 months etc

 
EA-trader:

The filtering screens should have 


Type of account:real  or demo


Signal service duration:36 months or 4 months etc

Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.

The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.

If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:

  • more frequent trading EA = "short longevity"
  • less frequent trading EA = "long longevity"
  • no trading EA = immortality (no losses, no profit, and not a problem at all)

So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.

That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.

The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.

If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:

  • more frequent trading EA = "short longevity"
  • less frequent trading EA = "long longevity"
  • no trading EA = immortality (no losses, no profit, and not a problem at all)

So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.

That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.

Spot on Sergey . Its the same for products as well .
"Its running 30 minutes no trades "

 

Do you remember the system of 3 MA indicators?
21 EMA crossing with ... some other MA with openning the trade on the direction of slow EMA?

It will not work now: the market was changed ... and it should be something different ... digital filters instead of EMAs, or more ...

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Of course, "technical analysis systems" work with pending orders place near support/resistance lines, but it may be one trade per month only from them (with no one subscribed).

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So, everything is good in theory, something is very good in practics, but if we are talking about "commercial world" so we should understand that it is completely different situation ... example: try to sell the profitable system making 10% or 15% in a year by one trade in a week (every week) ... and you will understand ...
Because people need more money in very short period of time ... and they agree to use martingale and martingale scalping, or any ...

 

I was reading one thread in Chinese part of the forum with the following name (name of the thread): Stable profit is really very simple:



And there are some posts from that thread:

  • "To interpret this graph - look at the test history from the start and end time of testing, and look at this delightful amplitude and time line. "
  • " Since 1971? My sister was born at this time, she is now almost 50. Since foreign exchange transactions do not allow you to make quick money, there's nothing to talk about." 
  • " I look at these charts, and I feel better and better."

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So, people do not need several million dollars in 30 years. They need it now!
Because "Since 1971? My sister was born at this time, she is now almost 50 .."
:)

 

 
Sergey Golubev:

Two years is too much.
I have many EAs which I used for 3, 4 and 5 years, and they were profitable.
And they are not profitable now: I will need to optimize the setting once again, or change the logic.

The market (forex market) is dynamically moved all the time, and the coders/trades need to create new EAs with new or improved logics. Otherwise it will not work.
Of course, the trader can use any profitable EA on D1 or W1 timeframe to open one trade per week/month ... but no one will subscribe to such a signal.

If the provider wants to get subscribers so his EA should trade for at least few times in a week. And it is related to the dilemma:

  • more frequent trading EA = "short longevity"
  • less frequent trading EA = "long longevity"
  • no trading EA = immortality (no losses, no profit, and not a problem at all)

So, it is the dilemma between the profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.

That is why many people are looking for free EAs on the Market and Codebase - because those EAs are not commercialized.

The way I have my EAS made is as follows.

1)The behaviour of currency markets remains the same , based on interest rates expectations. Most currencies do not change the behaviour, over decades of currency trading.Same professional  EAS/SIGNALS   will work ,time and time again, over decades of interest rates changes.

2)Indices work on the same basis as above 1)


So all EAS/SIGNALS  coded for instrument behaviour will always worrk, expect when there  changes in fundamentals of the instruments.


The signals are designed here, in many cases for, get rick, quick schemes and commercial customers , so they constantly keep failing  and need changing


Mine are designed are for long term professional needs and consistency.If they do not perform for a short period of time , that is OK.


So, it is the dilemma between the short term  profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.

 

What I wanted to say is the following:

  • If you used Freelance asking to code EA (we are talking about professional coding) according to your logic so you are the responsible for the following: EA is profitable or not, and for how long period of time;
  • In case of the logic, for example - price is below/above 200 SMA for bearish/bullish (it works for high timeframe), and Ichimoku indicator works, and more. But the people does not nwant to get one trade per week or per month. They want more trades in a month, but it is completely other story.

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Intra-day trading.

"1)The behaviour of currency markets remains the same" - it is not a true in case of intra-day market, and more (trading on timeframe less than D1 for example).
"2)Indices work on the same basis as above 1)" - it is not a true, because the indicators were not designed for specific market or pairs or specific situation. The indicators are the instruments

It is not a true as well:

The signals are designed here, in many cases for, get rick, quick schemes and commercial customers , so they constantly keep failing  and need changing

If someone wants to subscribe to the signal and can not select one, and he is asking to the community: "please, give me the link of the best signal", so this potentional subscriber is trying to spread his own risk to all of us (and take his profit to his pocket without any risk).

People should select the signals by themselves - for example: based on selective criteria suggestions published on the threads by different users (I think it is not prohibited).

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