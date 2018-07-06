Which signal would you prefer? - page 3
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So, it is the dilemma between the short term profitale EA/logics and "commercial story" to get the subscribers.
I think it is what the problem with your posting:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ???
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.22 12:56
Everyone is free to have an opinion and to express it, but facts and data are more valuable. Someone previously said that MT5 is slower than MT4, that's an opinion. An opinion so obviously contrary to the facts that it's just laughable and not worth to discuss it.
The problem start when someone try to present his opinion as the final truth, to present an opinion as it was a fact. And it happens often, sometimes so often that nobody takes care and don't even read hundred time repeated opinion presented as a law. I will never agree with that and I will not let develop such behavior while I am moderator.
What I wanted to say is the following:
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Intra-day trading.
"1)The behaviour of currency markets remains the same" - it is not a true in case of intra-day market, and more (trading on timeframe less than D1 for example).
"2)Indices work on the same basis as above 1)" - it is not a true, because the indicators were not designed for specific market or pairs or specific situation. The indicators are the instruments
It is not a true as well:
If someone wants to subscribe to the signal and can not select one, and he is asking to the community: "please, give me the link of the best signal", so this potentional subscriber is trying to spread his own risk to all of us (and take his profit to his pocket without any risk).
People should select the signals by themselves - for example: based on selective criteria suggestions published on the threads by different users (I think it is not prohibited).
How do you know it is not true?You are looking from a different view of what you believe, the intraday noise trading of less than day 1 is day trading and maybe swing trading on the higher time frames.The statistics on day trading are very poor.
Currency interest rates expectations don't work on intraday basis, they work on weekly and monthly charts.
The behaviour of stock markets intraday and long term is still the same , because I trade it every day and I see it everyday.I am posting this whilst doing my trading on indices.
How do you know it is not true?You are looking from a different view of what you believe, the intraday noise trading of less than day 1 is day trading and maybe swing trading on the higher time frames.The statistics on day trading are very poor.
Currency interest rates expectations don't work on intraday basis, they work on weekly and monthly charts.
The behaviour of stock markets intraday and long term is still the same , because I trade it every day and I see it everyday.I am posting this whilst doing my trading on indices.
I have experience: I managed many EAs trading them on many Metatrader instances for more than 5 years on the softlayer servers (5 servers) - it was many years ago.
Most of those EAs are on this forum now (free to download).
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And I know, that any logic should be improved on regular basis. Why?
Because there are not much people who agree to invest their money to the real estates the trading systems which are producing 5% or 8% in a year every year with profit to be calculated on yearly basis.
Majority of the guys like to calculate their profit weekly or at least per month, and it is related to frequent trading EAs in this case.
And frequent trading EAs - it is completely different story ... because the logic of those EAs depends on the market which is changed all the time.
I think - we are not talking about "grails"?
:)
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The signals are designed here, in many cases for, get rick, quick schemes and commercial customers , so they constantly keep failing and need changing
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There are a lot of articles and so on - for the users to help them to select good signal/system/EAs/etc.
But there are some problems:
I think - experienced traders/signal providers/coders should enlighted the other guys related to their criteria according to their opinion for example. And it may be done by separated thread about "How to select the signal to subscribe" ... and every experienced person will have his own opinion and criteria ... so it may be discussed on the thread.
But for now - it is just a talking ....
As I see from facebook - many persons do not know how to attach indicator to the chart, and asking to withdraw money from demo account ... but they all are ready to subscribe to the signals and to buy the products from the Market here ... but they do not want to read anything.
They want to read the different opinions about selection of the signals in the way as we discussed here for example: risk, long-term systems, short-term systems, "when can I lose money and why", and so on.
I have experience: I managed many EAs trading them on many Metatrader instances for more than 5 years on the softlayer servers (5 servers) - it was many years ago.
Most of those EAs are on this forum now (free to download).
-------------------
And I know, that any logic should be improved on regular basis. Why?
Because there are not much people who agree to invest their money to the real estates the trading systems which are producing 5% or 8% in a year every year with profit to be calculated on yearly basis.
Majority of the guys like to calculate their profit weekly or at least per month, and it is related to frequent trading EAs in this case.
And frequent trading EAs - it is completely different story ... because the logic of those EAs depends on the market which is changed all the time.
I think - we are not talking about "grails"?
:)
Here are charts of twenty years ago to compare with today's chart.The markets do the same things over and over again, the behaviour on these charts is for you to judge, so I am not imposing my opinions on anyone.It is not a grail , it is bread and butter.
Here are charts of twenty years ago to compare with today's chart.The markets do the same things over and over again, the behaviour on these charts is for you to judge, so I am not imposing my opinions on anyone.It is not a grail , it is bread and butter.
...
1. In the way of the theoretical technical analysis (from zero to 2 or 3 trades in a month from all the symbols in Metatrader) - yes, over and over again, and you should know when the market will do something similar next time, tomorrow? next month? which day with hours? with which probability? theoretically calculated? or spending 5 years to write good article about it? or we are just talking for nothing?
2. But on the way of the practical trading - not.
1. In the way of the theoretical technical analysis (from zero to 2 or 3 trades in a month from all the symbols in Metatrader) - yes, over and over again, and you should know when the market will do something similar next time, tomorrow? next month? which day with hours? with which probability? theoretically calculated? or spending 5 years to write good article about it? or we are just talking for nothing?
2. But on the way of the practical trading - not.
Of course as a trader I know what the market will do time and time again, but on the lower time frames I can not time the markets intraday.I don't tradelower time frames.
I know certain days of the week , I have a higher probability of making money consistently on one day of the week. I have EAS that only trade on that specific day. I generally trade higher time frames , the results are good on indices and forex.
If you had listened to the big boys like Goldman Sachs and interest rates expectations, search for it google, for U S is expected to raise interest rates 4 times this year, and gone short on the weekly time frames on Eurusd and GBP/USD , you would have made over 2,000 pips on both of them. This expected raise in interest rates caused the dollar to get stronger, so you can write an article "interest rates expectations and how they drive dollar on weekly and monthly basis".This is not something new to fx trading, it has been going on since the 1970s, as far as I know. Interest rates expectations and economies change over months and years.This is how big currency traders trade.It worked 50 years ago and it worked in 2018.This is why dollar got stronger.The market does the same thing , over and over again.
The other criteria is personality.
I mean -
Will the proposal of this unknown person be sucessfull? In many cases - not. He can do any period of backtesting, he can be very honest and he can do anything. But the people will not trust him ...
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So, thit may be the criteria - who is selling (I mean: his activity on the forum, did he write the articles or not, and more).