signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings

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Where do I find this settings?

I have looked through MQL5 and MT4 but do not find anything.

any advice would be welcome.

 
reddrako:

Where do I find this settings?

I have looked through MQL5 and MT4 but do not find anything.

any advice would be welcome.

You have to login with your mql5 user first (Tools\Options\Community):




And then, you have to enable signal subscription (Tools\Options\Signals):



Regards.

 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

You have to login with your mql5 user first (Tools\Options\Community):




And then, you have to enable signal subscription (Tools\Options\Signals):



Regards.

Thank you,

I kept looking for setting and not options.

my computer had restated and I lost all my original settings it seems like, I was still logged in though.

thank you again.  

 
I did everything you said above but it doesn't keep check mark.  
Files:
2.jpg  161 kb
 
sepehrsoltan #:
I did everything you said above but it doesn't keep check mark.  

Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something for example):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
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