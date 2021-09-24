signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
Regards.
You have to login with your mql5 user first (Tools\Options\Community):
And then, you have to enable signal subscription (Tools\Options\Signals):
Regards.
Thank you,
I kept looking for setting and not options.
my computer had restated and I lost all my original settings it seems like, I was still logged in though.
thank you again.
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something for example):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
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Where do I find this settings?
I have looked through MQL5 and MT4 but do not find anything.
any advice would be welcome.