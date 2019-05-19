OBJ_VLINE - page 3
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Thanks a lot Marco for the help , for some reason its working
I configured the time in the D' format , then displayed that information as an alert , which you can see matches the arrow times however
the V-Line is still created on the current candle .. see screen shot
This is the code I used
Here is a related topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/233876
I already have v-lines on the chart since I knew the shift , in the topic in the link they drew the v-lines using the shift
In my earlier posts I mentioned that I lose the v-lines I created when the VPS restart or during weekends or sometimes when rebooting MT4 , so I save the dates of the v-lines in attempt to re-create them later if they were lost.
It seems that MT4 does not have the ability to create v-lines from text dates or no one has figured how its done yet
In my earlier posts I mentioned that I lose the v-lines I created when the VPS restart or during weekends or sometimes when rebooting MT4 , so I save the dates of the v-lines in attempt to re-create them later if they were lost.
If you have saved the dates as :
Here to recreate v-lines you don't need to split seconds digits from TimeExit_SymSymbol ..the job is done by ObjectCreate() itself ,because it doesnt take seconds in account.
You may simplify your codes by:
Well i quickly tried a script and that certainly draws the line into the future.
Well i quickly tried a script and that certainly draws the line into the future.
Dear Marco,
You are using the shift relevant to the current bar, which is the same method I used to create the V-Lines for my charts , however the problem is to create the V-Line without knowing the shift and without referencing the current time/bar, the problem is to create the V-Lines knowing the time/date ONLY
Since i lose the v-lines sometimes when the VPS restarts and other times over the weekend, that is why the only option I found is to save the time/date of the lines on the chart then try to re-create them again, saving the shift wont help much as the bars progress and also there is the weekend bars .
according the MT4 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectcreate) the V-Line can be created using the time/date only .. I would like to see how its done since I have not seen it anywhere and I tired without any luck
Finally I figured how its done
here is the code if someone ever wanted to draw V-Line using the time/date only
Finally I figured how its done
here is the code if someone ever wanted to draw V-Line using the time/date only
If you looked at my previous posts you will see that I tired removing the seconds, but it didn't work, however after the conversion the code worked not sure what was wrong,
I like your version of the code its simple, elegant and it works well, thanks