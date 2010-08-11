Help creating arrows
Try to open a source code of Fractal custom indicator which goes in standard delivery. I think you will find it similar to your code.
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
Thanks, that helped me get the indicator working. However, it doesn't help explain why the newest arrows weren't coming up on the graph.
Steven
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Hi,
I've created the following code as a very simple example of finding highs and lows in the data and then place an arrow on the graph to show if it is a high or a low. The program also creates an indicator that also shows if there is a high or a low. However, as can be seen by the attached screen shot, the code finds the points, shows them with the indicator, but the arrow isn't being shown. Any help sorting this out would be great.
Regards,
Steven