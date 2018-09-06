Candles not getting displayed from the file.
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I have tried the following method to display the candles from a a file to the indicator window. See the code:
I have attached the sample file that I have used in the indicator.
I am not able to see the candles on the screen see the image:
Kindly, help me get the values displayed on the indicator window. Please let me know how to show it as it is while time move on.