Do you think it is appropriate naming FX products and FX EAs with names such as "Get rich now", "Quick fortune", etc.?
What do you think about it? Is there a serious FX and a gambling FX? Anyway, how would you name an EA able to grow 60% a trading account?
Sometimes you can get to the point where the FX world and the gambling world may seem the same to some people. In fact, some brokers apply this idea to promote and sell their products while others seem to adhere something like a scientific FX.
What do you think about it? Is there a serious FX and a gambling FX? Anyway, how would you name an EA able to grow 60% a trading account?
Thank you!
60% over 10 years or 10 weeks ? it makes a big difference . . .
- 2012.07.09
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
It's no so difficult to make an EA who makes 60% in 10 weeks. It's makes A HUGE difference if it's 10 months, without even talking about years. There is probably alot of EA in the market who wins high percentage the first weeks, but how many are still profitable after 1 year ?
If a see an EA with such a name, I don't even take a look and pass my way. Either the author doesn't know what he is talking about, either it's a scammer.
Your question just makes me remember those who market their product saying: "You can make $2500 a day !" ... This is not a logical expression at all. Professionals must talk in pips instead of $$$.
Your question just makes me remember those who market their product saying: "You can make $2500 a day !" ... This is not a logical expression at all. Professionals must talk in pips instead of $$$.
I prefer to speak about return on my money instead of points or pips, just like I do with other investments. IMO there are a lot of people out there that believe that you can make a fortune in the forex market without giving anything of value in exchange. Those are normally people without education or skills that don't understand the very nature of money, but sadly there are a lot of them. So, they are a big chunk of the public and that is why sellers go for them in the way of false promises. They are always looking for the "magic no-loss 100% winners" EA or indicator to get rich fast. I just stick to a no false promises policy and whenever any of those yahoos approaches me, I told them my products are not for them.
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Sometimes you can get to the point where the FX world and the gambling world may seem the same to some people. In fact, some brokers apply this idea to promote and sell their products while others seem to adhere something like a scientific FX.
What do you think about it? Is there a serious FX and a gambling FX? Anyway, how would you name an EA able to grow 60% a trading account?
Thank you!