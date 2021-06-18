Indicator to show your gain/loss per trade as percentage of your account?
MetaTrader 5 already shows that information in the "History" tab of trades in the "Change" column.
MetaTrader 5 already shows that information in the "History" tab of trades in the "Change" column.
This is the change of the traded instrument during the trade. Not the % change of your account with this trade.
You are correct! My mistake!
I don't know of any pre-made indicator for that, but an alternative is to create a private signal for your account here on the site (only you would have access to it), and in that way you can see all the metrics you would see for normal signals.
The same would apply if you added your account to a MyFXBook portfolio. It would also be private and you would have all the metrics they offer.
One or the other or both. It is free in both cases!
Does anybody know if there is an indicator which shows how much you have gained/lost per trade as percentage of your account? (MT5)
I am talking about close trades.
Thank you very much in advance
There are no indicators for this, that's just a coding task. There are bots showing daily, weekly and monthly profit in percentage through history data.
There are no indicators for this, that's just a coding task. There are bots showing daily, weekly and monthly profit in percentage through history data.
Who can program something like this?
I would like to have a spreadsheet like information for the current day:
trade 1: gain in % of balance (something is needed to identify the different trades, perhaps trade ID or pip count)
trade 2: gain in % of balance
trade 3: gain in % of balance
...
_______________________
overall gain in % of balance for the day
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Does anybody know if there is an indicator which shows how much you have gained/lost per trade as percentage of your account? (MT5)
I am talking about close trades.
Thank you very much in advance