Non-Farm Employment Strategy - page 3
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Because when we are trading the news event so we are placing the trades 3 to 5 minutes to/before the events so basicly - we do not have requotes. But the brokers are more clever guys :) so ... they are widening the spread ... may be 20 minutes to/before news event so ... to trade news event on real account - the first problem for the trader to be solved is the following : which broker will be used for this kind of trading.
today is NFP
FriFeb 7
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Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.19 07:4301: NON FARM PAYROLL (Part 1) - ECONOMIC REPORTS FOR ALL MARKETS
This is the 1st video in a series on economic reports created for all markets, or for those who simply have an interest in economics. In this and the next lesson, we cover the Employment Situation Report, also known as Non Farm Payroll.
============Non-farm Payrolls (metatrader5.com)
Non-farm Payrolls is the assessment of the total number of employees recorded in payrolls.
This is a very strong indicator that shows the change in employment in the country. The growth of this indicator characterizes the increase in employment and leads to the growth of the dollar. It is considered an indicator tending to move the market. There is a rule of thumb that an increase in its value by 200,000 per month equates to an increase in GDP by 3.0%.
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FF forum economic calendar :
mql5 forum thread : Non-Farm Employment Strategy
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AUDUSD M5 with 45 pips in profit (by equity) for NFP :
EURUSD M5 : 87 pips price movement by NFP news event :
NZDUSD M5 : 37 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change :
Trading EURUSD during NFP :
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Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.23 12:58
02: NON FARM PAYROLL (Part 2)- ECONOMIC REPORTS FOR ALL MARKETS
This is the second part of video lesson about nfp. The first part of the lesson is on this post :
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Something Interesting in Forex Video May 2013
newdigital, 2013.05.23 06:42
Data Announcements: Non-Farm Payrolls, GDP Figures and Central Bank Interventions
The most obvious one is the USA Non-Farm Payroll Numbers; the unemployment rate, initial unemployment claims and consumer sentiment tend to account for the largest moves in both US and British markets. It is possible to trade this data announcement but it is quite hard to guage the immediate reaction of the market. Other important data include the GDP figures, consumers price index and central bank interventions.
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Press review
newdigital, 2014.02.07 11:09
Trading the News: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (based on dailyfx article)
The U.S. economy is expected to add another 180K jobs in January, but another dismal print may undermine the bullish sentiment surrounding the dollar, especially if we don’t see a large upward revision to the 74K December reading.
What’s Expected:
Time of release: 02/07/2014 13:30 GMT, 8:30 EST
Primary Pair Impact: EURUSD
Expected: 180K
Previous: 74K
Forecast: 150K to 200K
Why Is This Event Important:
Nevertheless, a positive employment report may encourage the Federal Reserve to reduce the asset-purchase program by another $10B at the March 19 meeting, and the central bank may look to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later as Fed officials see a stronger recovery in 2014.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Increases 180K+; Unemployment Holds at 6.7%
Bearish USD Trade: December Employment Report Falls Short of Market Forecast
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the print to consider a short trade on EURUSD
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EURUSD trade
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction
EURUSD :
Despite strong ADP Employment Figures ahead of the NFP release last month, US Non-Farm Payrolls for December came in much weaker than market expectations and pushed the USDollar lower across the board. Surveys called for a net positive 196K reading, but figures indicated a weak 74K change. It is worth noting that further potential downside was at least limited by a strong upward revision from 203K to 241K for the November period. Market participants will surely be looking for another upward revision here in addition to a strong print to support the greenback. As for insight into this print, the ADP Employment Figures on Wednesday came in slightly below expectations, but the ISM Non-Manf. Employment component saw a month over month increase. With US yields, USD/JPY and the S&P 500 all at critical levels, a disappointing print could prove disastrous for the greenback moving into the end of the trading week. The lack of a strong upward revision for the December figure will also likely be viewed poorly by market participants.
good NFP