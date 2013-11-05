Error 403 when deposit money from Paypal

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Comments that do not relate to the "MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement.", have been moved into this topic.
 
Why do Get error when I deposit money from my paypal account to mql5?This has been happening several times.
 
cemal:
Why do Get error when I deposit money from my paypal account to mql5?This has been happening several times.
You have to write to ServiceDesk for such things.
 
I wrote to servise desk couple of days ago, no  respond  and same problem still exist. 
 
cemal:
I wrote to servise desk couple of days ago, no  respond  and same problem still exist. 
You wrote yesterday and get a reply.
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