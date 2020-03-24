I can not withdraw money. paypal button unselected - page 2
i wrote to the help desk and this is what i got back.....
Hello,
Only earned money can be withdrawn.
We can enable withdrawing the whole amount of money you have, but we will have to close your account after that.
"do you trust mql5 or not...."
This rule is very well documented. Please don't blame others for your own errors.
As those who have had the problem never gives feedback, moderators can't help you. You have to write to ServiceDesk.
hi dear friends
i withdraw from my account many times with web money, but now when i try to withdraw from my account i will receive below error
"unable to withdraw"
any body there that experienced this error and know more detail about this?
if possible please let me know.
have a nice time
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
On April 23, MQL5.com is moving to new hardware
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.04.20 13:03
On April 23, from 11:00 to 15:00 UTC, the MQL5.com website is to undergo scheduled modernization. The user access to the resource will be temporarily limited.
Within the specified time interval, the website will move to a new engine and more powerful hardware. This will minimize downtime during maintenance works (such as regular website updates) and significantly speed up the website and forum response time.
The website moving will not affect the ongoing operation of MetaTrader 4/5 services integrated into MQL5.com — virtual hosting and subscription to trading signals. Trading robots will also run in normal mode. The limitations will affect actions that require sending requests to the MQL5.com website, such as buying products in the Market, downloading applications from the CodeBase, renewing subscriptions to signals, and some others.
We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on the updated MQL5.com!
hi dear friend
There is the thread in Russian part of the forum discussing some possibe issue after new engine relocation (admins asked to report about some small issues to fix it after relocation) - example:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
23 апреля MQL5.com переезжает на новое оборудование
Shukurjon Beknazarov, 2016.04.23 23:08
Problems with the withdrawal ...
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
23 апреля MQL5.com переезжает на новое оборудование
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.04.23 23:38Yes, it will be corrected on Monday.
If you think that your issue is not related to new engine relocation so go to the service desk and ask the question there.
i have deposited money to this cummunity how can i withdrawl it back please help me.. i have write to service desk but they are not replying me i have also tried to register as a seller but eveything they have made for me meanless.. they are trying to steal my money thats bad..
i have deposited money to this cummunity how can i withdrawl it back please help me.. i have write to service desk but they are not replying me i have also tried to register as a seller but eveything they have made for me meanless.. they are trying to steal my money thats bad..
Read this small thread - I think it will help in the situation for example:
I m registered seller but I can't withdraw funds ,can anyone help me