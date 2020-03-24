I can not withdraw money. paypal button unselected - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i have deposited money to this cummunity how can i withdrawl it back please help me.. i have write to service desk but they are not replying me i have also tried to register as a seller but eveything they have made for me meanless.. they are trying to steal my money thats bad..
You can only withdraw earned funds as a seller (from freelance jobs, signals and market products) and not money that you deposited into your MQL5.com account.
Does anyone know if they removed paypal all together?
because I don't see it as an option to withdraw anymore.
Also I wrote to the service desk and no one answered.
if you can help it'll be greatly appreciated.
Does anyone know if they removed paypal all together?
because I don't see it as an option to withdraw anymore.
Also I wrote to the service desk and no one answered.
if you can help it'll be greatly appreciated.
and read this post #118 about paypal
So basically there is a no return policy in place and our funds are basically tied up into the MQL5 community??!
You quoted wrong post.
The key article is this one:
Payments and payment methods
and you can see those notes when you are going to deposit funds to MQL5 portal:
and this is about withdrawal (it is written in your profile here as well) -
Here you can withdraw earned funds via the payment systems provided below.