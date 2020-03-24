I can not withdraw money. paypal button unselected - page 3

New comment
 
Mohammad Younous Sharifullah:

i have deposited money to this cummunity how can i withdrawl it back please help me.. i have write to service desk but they are not replying me i have also tried to register as a seller but eveything they have made for me meanless.. they are trying to steal my money thats bad..


You can only withdraw earned funds as a seller (from freelance jobs, signals and market products) and not money that you deposited into your MQL5.com account.

 

Does anyone know if they removed paypal all together?
because I don't see it as an option to withdraw anymore.

Also I wrote to the service desk and no one answered.

if you can help it'll be greatly appreciated.

 
Sagi Rokach:

Does anyone know if they removed paypal all together?
because I don't see it as an option to withdraw anymore.

Also I wrote to the service desk and no one answered.

if you can help it'll be greatly appreciated.

and read this post #118  about paypal
[Deleted]  
Universal1:
This isn’t right because I’m not even allowed to conduct any business or make any transactions to even start to try and accumulate any earned funds!!
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
and read this post #118  about paypal
So basically there is a no return policy in place and our funds are basically tied up into the MQL5 community??!
 
Universal1:
So basically there is a no return policy in place and our funds are basically tied up into the MQL5 community??!

You quoted wrong post.
The key article is this one:
Payments and payment methods

and you can see those notes when you are going to deposit funds to MQL5 portal:


and this is about withdrawal (it is written in your profile here as well) -

Here you can withdraw earned funds via the payment systems provided below.

Payments and payment methods
Payments and payment methods
  • www.mql5.com
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system: Market — A store of...
123
New comment