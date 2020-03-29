Asctrend indicator in depth - page 5

New comment
 
angevoyageur:

Do you know what the following mean ?

no,

that was my problem at first,

would you please explain?

 
angevoyageur:

I already said you that :

isn't good.

Do you know what the following mean ?

Do you know something called documentation ? Please, a little effort.

Try also the search function :


 

hi ;

thank you angevoyageur

&

thank you kourosh1347

the answer :

...
...
...
if( BuyBuffer[1]!=0 ) 
...
...
...
if(SellBuffer[1]!=0 )
...
...
...
Files:
ASCtrend_alarm_2.mq5  13 kb
 
TIMisthebest:

hi ;

thank you angevoyageur

&

thank you kourosh1347

the answer :

Congratulations :-)
 
TIMisthebest:

hi ;

thank you angevoyageur

&

thank you kourosh1347

the answer :

your welcome Mehrdad 

but I send  below code 

datetime signaltime ;
...

if( BuyBuffer[1]!=0  && signaltime<StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_MINUTES))){ 
...
..
 signaltime=StringToTime(TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_MINUTES));

}

Because your program sends an alert every tick.

 
kourosh1347:

your welcome Mehrdad 

but I send  below code 

Because your program sends an alert every tick.

thank you;

& controling by:

input uint NumberofAlerts=10;

thank you,

 
Is there any just supporting Email version of Asctrend? How can I add this function to the indicator?
 

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
 
this is very interesting indeed, thank you, i was wandering why 9 and 49 ???... so, if I would want to adjust for say, levels 38.2 and 78.6 instead of 30 and 70, then I'd  use 15 and 61 instead of 9 and 49, which would be giving me about half a percent error on the levels, i.e. instead of getting 38.2 I'd be getting 38.72 and instead of 78.6 I'd be getting 78.74, great...so 21.4 and 78.6 is with 4 or 5 (4 would give the level 20 and 5 - level 22.4) and 61...this is fascinating, I wonder if there is a way to optimize these levels, actually, I'm sure there is, of course, nonetheless all these options seem to be good, ((4:15):(49:62)), ok, thanks again, interesting system, for sure, ...so, arrow and matching color of WPR Fast and WPR Slow, go in direction of arrow, very straightforward and simple, oh but then I have to modify ASCTrend1sig computation as well to reflect the WPR levels modification (the x1 and x2, there to ...got to keep integers, so...oops it's getting too complicated for me now,    value2=100-MathAbs(iWPR(NULL,0,value11,shift)); // PercentR(value11=9), ...ah, if I keep changing things I'll break it, probably should just stick to the visual, Arrow and mathing color of wpr fast and slow...well, thank you once more, looks very promising
Alain Verleyen:

So. See these indicators WPRFast and WPRSlow :

There are exactly the same, only differs by settings : WPRFast P=9, WPRSlow P=54

There are only a another view to WPR indicator, same data but with histogram in red/blue, in place of a line.

Settings
WPR
WPR Fast
 WPR Slow
 Period
 9
 9
 54
 Level 1 (buy)
  >-30
 < 9 < 9
 Level 2 (sell)
 <-70
 > 49
 > 49

These are exactly the same level :

-30 = -30 * -30 / 100 = 9

-70 = -70 * -70 /100 = 49

So WPRFast is WPR with period 9 and levels to -30 and -70, and WPRSlow is WPR with period 54 and identical levels.

And you know what, this is exactly the same settings used within AscTrend for WPR. See a chart with all indicators (MT4) :

As you can see, AscTrend signal (Magenta and Aqua arrows) perfectly match WPRFast first bar followinf reverse color (ex. first blue bar after a red).

So if you use WPRFast to filter AscTrend this is non sense. You only have to change AscTrend Risk settings to obtain same results.

For WPRSlow, similar to AscTrend but with a period of 54, that take more sense as you are comparing a fast and a slow oscillator. But I do not comment on the quality of thefilter.

12345
New comment