Asctrend indicator in depth - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Do you know what the following mean ?
no,
that was my problem at first,
would you please explain?
I already said you that :
isn't good.
Do you know what the following mean ?
Do you know something called documentation ? Please, a little effort.
Try also the search function :
hi ;
thank you angevoyageur
&
thank you kourosh1347
the answer :
... ... ... if( BuyBuffer[1]!=0 ) ... ... ... if(SellBuffer[1]!=0 ) ... ... ...
hi ;
thank you angevoyageur
&
thank you kourosh1347
the answer :
hi ;
thank you angevoyageur
&
thank you kourosh1347
the answer :
your welcome Mehrdad
but I send below code
Because your program sends an alert every tick.
your welcome Mehrdad
but I send below code
Because your program sends an alert every tick.
thank you;
& controling by:
input uint NumberofAlerts=10;
thank you,
AscTrend
The beginning
After
So. See these indicators WPRFast and WPRSlow :
There are exactly the same, only differs by settings : WPRFast P=9, WPRSlow P=54
There are only a another view to WPR indicator, same data but with histogram in red/blue, in place of a line.
These are exactly the same level :
-30 = -30 * -30 / 100 = 9
-70 = -70 * -70 /100 = 49
So WPRFast is WPR with period 9 and levels to -30 and -70, and WPRSlow is WPR with period 54 and identical levels.
And you know what, this is exactly the same settings used within AscTrend for WPR. See a chart with all indicators (MT4) :
As you can see, AscTrend signal (Magenta and Aqua arrows) perfectly match WPRFast first bar followinf reverse color (ex. first blue bar after a red).
So if you use WPRFast to filter AscTrend this is non sense. You only have to change AscTrend Risk settings to obtain same results.
For WPRSlow, similar to AscTrend but with a period of 54, that take more sense as you are comparing a fast and a slow oscillator. But I do not comment on the quality of thefilter.