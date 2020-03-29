Asctrend indicator in depth - page 4

Clock indicator from this CodeBase link.

By the way - Local Time for this indicator is computer time (my pc time) which is not my local time :)

So, this indicator is showing: GMT time, broker time and time of your pc 

 
Your PC is not setted at your local time ? Why, for trading ?
 
Not for trading. I just forgot to set it :) My local time is GMT + 3 (Daylight Saving Time was disabled for all the country but anyway - I never changed my PC clock on DST) 
 

Good back to Asctrend. As already said Asctrend is based on WPR indicator.

Asctrend has only 1 input parameter : Risk. This parameter is use to define WPR period and sell/buy levels. "Historical" default value for risk is 3. (In Asctrend published it is 4, don't know why).

Asctrend WPR Period = 3 + RISK * 2 = 9 by default.

Asctrend WPR buy level > - (33 - RISK)

            sell level < - (67 + RISK)


There is also some exception handling for gap and peak. And internal filtering of signal if a signal of same direction already exist.


 

ASCtrend ( set alarm on it ).

hi; can you please help.

i want set alarm on " ASCtrend " indicator;( when appear signal on previous candle , with start new candle send alarm)

add high lighted lines;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     ASCtrend.mq5 |
//|                             Copyright © 2011,   Nikolay Kositsin | 
//|                              Khabarovsk,   farria@mail.redcom.ru | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2011, Nikolay Kositsin"
#property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru"
#property description "ASCtrend"
//---- indicator version
#property version   "1.00"
//---- drawing the indicator in the main window
#property indicator_chart_window 
//---- two buffers are used for calculation and drawing the indicator
#property indicator_buffers 2
//---- only two plots are used
#property indicator_plots   2
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Bearish indicator drawing parameters        |
//+----------------------------------------------+
//---- drawing the indicator 1 as a symbol
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
//---- magenta color is used as the color of the bearish indicator line
#property indicator_color1  Magenta
//---- thickness of the indicator 1 line is equal to 4
#property indicator_width1  4
//---- bullish indicator label display
#property indicator_label1  "ASCtrend Sell"
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Bullish indicator drawing parameters        |
//+----------------------------------------------+
//---- drawing the indicator 2 as a symbol
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
//---- blue color is used as the color of a bullish candlestick
#property indicator_color2  Blue
//---- thickness of the indicator 2 line is equal to 4
#property indicator_width2  4
//---- bearish indicator label display
#property indicator_label2 "ASCtrend Buy"

#define RESET 0 // The constant for getting the command for the indicator recalculation back to the terminal
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int RISK=4;
//+----------------------------------------------+

//---- declaration of dynamic arrays that further 
// will be used as indicator buffers
double SellBuffer[];
double BuyBuffer[];
//----
int  StartBars,x1,x2,value10,value11,WPR_Handle[3];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern bool SoundON=true; //Alert
extern bool EmailON=true;//false; //Email
extern bool PushON=true; //Allow to send a signal to the mobile
input uint NumberofAlerts=10;
uint counter=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//---- initialization of global variables   
   x1=67+RISK;
   x2=33-RISK;
   value10=2;
   value11=value10;
   StartBars=int(MathMax(3+RISK*2,4)+1);

//---- getting handle of the iWPR 1 indicator
   WPR_Handle[0]=iWPR(NULL,0,3);
   if(WPR_Handle[0]==INVALID_HANDLE)Print(" Failed to get handle of the iWPR 1 indicator");
//---- getting handle of the iWPR 2 indicator
   WPR_Handle[1]=iWPR(NULL,0,4);
   if(WPR_Handle[1]==INVALID_HANDLE)Print(" Failed to get handle of the iWPR 2 indicator");
//---- getting handle of the iWPR 3 indicator
   WPR_Handle[2]=iWPR(NULL,0,3+RISK*2);
   if(WPR_Handle[2]==INVALID_HANDLE)Print(" Failed to get handle of the iWPR 3 indicator");

//---- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(0,SellBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- shifting the start of drawing the indicator 1
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartBars);
//---- create a label to display in DataWindow
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ASCtrend Sell");
//---- indicator symbol
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,108);
//---- indexing the elements in the buffer as timeseries
   ArraySetAsSeries(SellBuffer,true);
//---- setting values of the indicator that won't be visible on a chart
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BuyBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- shifting the start of drawing the indicator 2
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartBars);
//---- create a label to display in DataWindow
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"ASCtrend Buy");
//---- indicator symbol
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,108);
//---- indexing the elements in the buffer as timeseries
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuffer,true);
//---- setting values of the indicator that won't be visible on a chart
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- Setting the format of accuracy of displaying the indicator
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
//---- name for the data window and the label for tooltips 
   string short_name="ASCtrend";
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//----   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---- checking the number of bars to be enough for the calculation
   if(BarsCalculated(WPR_Handle[0])<rates_total
      || BarsCalculated(WPR_Handle[1])<rates_total
      || BarsCalculated(WPR_Handle[2])<rates_total
      || rates_total<StartBars)
      return(RESET);

//---- declarations of local variables 
   int limit,bar,count,iii;
   double value2,value3,Vel=0,WPR[];
   double TrueCount,Range,AvgRange,MRO1,MRO2;

//---- calculations of the necessary amount of data to be copied and
//the limit starting index for loop of bars recalculation
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0)// checking for the first start of the indicator calculation
      limit=rates_total-StartBars; // starting index for calculation of all bars
   else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; // starting index for calculation of new bars

//---- indexing elements in arrays as timeseries  
   ArraySetAsSeries(WPR,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);

//---- main indicator calculation loop
   for(bar=limit; bar>=0 && !IsStopped(); bar--)
     {
      Range=0.0;
      AvgRange=0.0;
      for(count=bar; count<=bar+9; count++) AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(high[count]-low[count]);

      Range=AvgRange/10;
      count=bar;
      TrueCount=0;

      while(count<bar+9 && TrueCount<1)
        {
         if(MathAbs(open[count]-close[count+1])>=Range*2.0) TrueCount++;
         count++;
        }

      if(TrueCount>=1) MRO1=count;
      else             MRO1=-1;

      count=bar;
      TrueCount=0;

      while(count<bar+6 && TrueCount<1)
        {
         if(MathAbs(close[count+3]-close[count])>=Range*4.6) TrueCount++;
         count++;
        }

      if(TrueCount>=1) MRO2=count;
      else             MRO2=-1;

      if(MRO1>-1) {value11=0;} else {value11=value10;}
      if(MRO2>-1) {value11=1;} else {value11=value10;}

      if(CopyBuffer(WPR_Handle[value11],0,bar,1,WPR)<=0) return(RESET);

      value2=100-MathAbs(WPR[0]); // PercentR(value11=9)

      SellBuffer[bar]=0;
      BuyBuffer[bar]=0;

      value3=0;

      if(value2<x2)
        {
         iii=1;
         while(bar+iii<rates_total)
           {
            if(CopyBuffer(WPR_Handle[value11],0,bar+iii,1,WPR)<=0) return(RESET);
            Vel=100-MathAbs(WPR[0]);
            if(Vel>=x2 && Vel<=x1) iii++;
            else break;
           }

         if(Vel>x1)
           {
            value3=high[bar]+Range*0.5;
            SellBuffer[bar]=value3;
           }
        }
      if(value2>x1)
        {
         iii=1;
         while(bar+iii<rates_total)
           {
            if(CopyBuffer(WPR_Handle[value11],0,bar+iii,1,WPR)<=0) return(RESET);
            Vel=100-MathAbs(WPR[0]);
            if(Vel>=x2 && Vel<=x1) iii++;
            else break;
           }

         if(Vel<x2)
           {
            value3=low[bar]-Range*0.5;
            BuyBuffer[bar]=value3;
           }
        }
     }
//----------------------------------------------------------------------//    

     Comment("        BuyBuffer[rates_total-4]=",BuyBuffer[rates_total-4],"   DateTime[rates_total-4]=",time[rates_total-4]
      ,"\n        BuyBuffer[rates_total-3]=",BuyBuffer[rates_total-3],"   DateTime[rates_total-3]=",time[rates_total-3]
      ,"\n        BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]=",BuyBuffer[rates_total-2],"   DateTime[rates_total-2]=",time[rates_total-2]
      ,"\n        BuyBuffer[rates_total-1]=",BuyBuffer[rates_total-1],"   DateTime[rates_total-1]=",time[rates_total-1]
      ,"\n        SellBuffer[rates_total-4]=",SellBuffer[rates_total-4],"   DateTime[rates_total-4]=",time[rates_total-4]
      ,"\n        SellBuffer[rates_total-3]=",SellBuffer[rates_total-3],"   DateTime[rates_total-3]=",time[rates_total-3]
      ,"\n        SellBuffer[rates_total-2]=",SellBuffer[rates_total-2],"   DateTime[rates_total-2]=",time[rates_total-2]      
      ,"\n        SellBuffer[rates_total-1]=",SellBuffer[rates_total-1],"   DateTime[rates_total-1]=",time[rates_total-1]
      ,"\n  rates_total=",rates_total
      ,"\n  prev_calculated=",prev_calculated
     );
 
//-----------------------------------   
//----------------------------------------------------------------------//

   MqlDateTime tm;
   double Ask,Bid;
   string text,sAsk,sBid,sPeriod;      
   TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
   text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
   Ask=close[0];
   Bid=close[0]+spread[0];
   sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
   sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
   sPeriod=EnumToString(ChartPeriod());    
   if(rates_total!=prev_calculated) counter=0;  
     
   if( BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 ) 
     {
      if(counter<NumberofAlerts) 
        {
         counter++; 
         if(SoundON) 
           {
            Alert("ASC_TREND BUY signal at Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
            PlaySound("matrixrevolution.wav");
            //  PlaySound("SysAlert1.wav");
            //   PlaySound("samsam.wav");
            //    PlaySound("Alert_Play.wav");
            }
         if(EmailON) SendMail("ASC_TREND : BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
         if(PushON) SendNotification("ASC_TREND: BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
        }
     } 
      
   if(SellBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 ) 
     { 
      if(counter<NumberofAlerts)
        {
         counter++;
         if(SoundON)
           {
            Alert("ASC_TREND SELL signal at Ask=",sAsk,"\n Bid=",sBid,"\n Date=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
            PlaySound("matrixrevolution.wav");
            //  PlaySound("SysAlert1.wav");
            //  PlaySound("samsam.wav");
            //    PlaySound("Alert_Play.wav");
           }
         if(EmailON) SendMail("ASC_TREND","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
         if(PushON) SendNotification("ASC_TREND: SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
        }
     }
      
//----------------------------------------------------------------------//          
//----     
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+     
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   Comment("");
   ChartRedraw();
  }
//********************************************************************************************************************  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  

there is problem and it is not work.

thank you.
Files:
ASCtrend_alarm.mq5  13 kb
 
Why did you used this ?

   if( BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 )

Place your code in a funtion : 

SendAlert(direction) {...} or similar

and call this function when a signal is detected : 

         if(Vel>x1)
           {
            value3=high[bar]+Range*0.5;
            SellBuffer[bar]=value3;   
            SendAlert("sell");
           }

...

         if(Vel<x2)
           {
            value3=low[bar]-Range*0.5;
            BuyBuffer[bar]=value3;
            SendAlert("buy");
           }
 
ALL right.

thank you .

but in that case i have alert in same candle and may be in end of candle ( time of that candle) ; there is no signal of " ASCtrend ".

i mean : alert send if at end of previous candle there was a signal.

in "ASCtrend_alarm_2 " and with tester you can see value of { value3 & BuyBuffer & SellBuffer } 

and from 2013.04.10 to 2013.04.12 you can see what i mean .

please tell me if i am wrong.

Files:
ASCtrend_alarm_2.mq5  13 kb
 
You are right. You have to add an if statement, something like if(bar==1)
 
angevoyageur:
You are right. You have to add an if statement, something like if(bar==1)

in pic below :


i do not understand why value of " BuyBuffer " or " SellBuffer " is always equal to zero.

in mql file we have:

          if(Vel>x1)
           {
            value3=high[bar]+Range*0.5;
            SellBuffer[bar]=value3;
           }

...
...
...
        if(Vel<x2)
           {
            value3=low[bar]-Range*0.5;
            BuyBuffer[bar]=value3;
           }

we can check it on tester.(attached file)

why this are always equal to zero ; when " value3 " has an another value ?

Files:
ASCtrend_alarm_2.mq5  13 kb
 
I already said you that :

  if( BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 )

isn't good.

Do you know what the following mean ?

//---- indexing the elements in the buffer as timeseries
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuffer,true);
