Asctrend indicator in depth - page 4
Clock indicator from this CodeBase link.
By the way - Local Time for this indicator is computer time (my pc time) which is not my local time :)
So, this indicator is showing: GMT time, broker time and time of your pc
Good back to Asctrend. As already said Asctrend is based on WPR indicator.
Asctrend has only 1 input parameter : Risk. This parameter is use to define WPR period and sell/buy levels. "Historical" default value for risk is 3. (In Asctrend published it is 4, don't know why).
Asctrend WPR Period = 3 + RISK * 2 = 9 by default.
Asctrend WPR buy level > - (33 - RISK)
sell level < - (67 + RISK)
There is also some exception handling for gap and peak. And internal filtering of signal if a signal of same direction already exist.
ASCtrend ( set alarm on it ).
hi; can you please help.
i want set alarm on " ASCtrend " indicator;( when appear signal on previous candle , with start new candle send alarm)
add high lighted lines;
there is problem and it is not work.thank you.
Why did you used this ?
if( BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 )
Place your code in a funtion :
SendAlert(direction) {...} or similar
and call this function when a signal is detected :
ALL right.
thank you .
but in that case i have alert in same candle and may be in end of candle ( time of that candle) ; there is no signal of " ASCtrend ".
i mean : alert send if at end of previous candle there was a signal.
in "ASCtrend_alarm_2 " and with tester you can see value of { value3 & BuyBuffer & SellBuffer }
and from 2013.04.10 to 2013.04.12 you can see what i mean .
please tell me if i am wrong.
You are right. You have to add an if statement, something like if(bar==1)
in pic below :
i do not understand why value of " BuyBuffer " or " SellBuffer " is always equal to zero.
in mql file we have:
we can check it on tester.(attached file)
why this are always equal to zero ; when " value3 " has an another value ?
I already said you that :
if( BuyBuffer[rates_total-2]!=0 )
isn't good.
Do you know what the following mean ?