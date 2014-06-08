Tukul Thanks To Mr.D,Gardito Utomo
at the moment we buy open area below ..... and in the area we sell
Is it some kind of MA Channel? Yes, it is interesting. Where to buy and where to sell (what is the condition for buy and sell)?
Basicly, coders are coding for free if
- it is personally interesting for them
- it is interestinf for many members of the forum
or you can go to Job service and ask the coder to code it for credits (for money).
yes actually very simple, and it is rare and in think the paltry, by dr started a very small,
we buy at the current market price is below the MA would touch (white color), and sell when the market price in the area above (yellow) ..... and what if the open candel in (color purple) this means we do not need to open 50-50 krn very risky ..... but then again .... indicator is indicator .... (We can because it used to)
Well. I understand now - we are trading inside this MA Channel.
As I remember - Codersguru created some EA long time ago related to this idea but it is for MT4 only sorry. And this EA participated in some EAs' contest with very good result. That is why I replied to this thread - because it may be good idea.
I am not a coder sorry ... :(
oh there who use this sytem? This sytem actually long ... but I share free for those who want to develop .... because I will never sell what I got in the trade .... and I will give it for free to anyone .... I got the money instead of selling sytem but from my trading skill (Iam Trader)
Is it some kind of MA Channel? Yes, it is interesting. Where to buy and where to sell (what is the condition for buy and sell)?
Basicly, coders are coding for free if
- it is personally interesting for them
- it is interestinf for many members of the forum
or you can go to Job service and ask the coder to code it for credits (for money).
Do you know the differences between trading idea and trading system?
- Trading idea = setup indicators on the chart with theoretically defined rules to trade
- Trading system = trading idea + trading results from 1 week to 3 month as a proof that this idea is profitable
I can tell you my experience.
I am not a coder (I am not a programmer). But I wanted to have EA for myself for free. Do you know what I did? I created this thread PriceChannel Parabolic system and explained my idea. After that - I started to trade - I traded my setup with many brokers for many days uploading the results directly to the thread. Just to show the proof that my system is really profitable. And one day the coder came and created EA for me, and placed this EA by two versions directly on the thread. For free! You can see it here.
So, if you want to invite the coder to code for free for you so you should do a lot of home work and a lot of work in general, and you should show the proof that your idea is trading system. Not by "good looking indicators on the chart". It should be done by trading statements which you are trading directly on/for the thread. And in this case ... may be ... some coder will code and will help you.
As to trading ideas so I think - the most good way for is Job service - you will pay some small money (credits) but finally - you will have the possibility to have what you want for example.
This is my experience.
terms for any advice .... I have not started because I did not know about the program ..... and I am very ignorant in that regard .... maybe I'll find a friend who can help me ........
after I read and see ........ very difficult for my people who do not understand technology hahahahahah
after I read and see ........ very difficult for my people who do not understand technology hahahahahah
Hi !
I'm OK to develop an EA with your trading idea for free.
I sent you a private message, please answer me.
- 2010.02.25
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Hello ....... I want to develop this sytem ..... Tukul name (in Indonesian) skin and bones,
and a pair that fits perfectly in aggressive (Barchartour foresight in demand as traders ..... and this is only the view of the open and close ....
at the moment we buy open area below ..... and in the area we sell
indicator use :
1. MA ---> Main Indicator
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]
2. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : High
3. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : Low
clue . sell --> upper the main MA .
buy --> under the main MA
open every new candle.
watch tren the main MA .
Tf 15 minute --> agresif
Tf h4 --> slow