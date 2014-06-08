Tukul Thanks To Mr.D,Gardito Utomo - page 2

EA
1. MA    ---> Main Indicator
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Simple
     Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]

2. MA
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Simple
     Apply to : High

3.  MA
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Simple
     Apply to : Low

clue . sell --> upper the main MA . 
         buy --> under the main MA 
         open every new candle.1. MA    ---> Main Indicator
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Simple
     Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]

back-test from 2013.04.01 to 2013.09.01
time frame: M15
Files:
ma_3_hilo.ex4  7 kb
 
nice result... which pair do you backtest?

thanks 

 

Sorry ....... This template Tukul

 

Iam Liook EA Million Dollar Pips Adoption This Template , Because Same To My Template 

 

 1. MA    ---> Main Indicator

     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Linear Weighted
     Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]

2. MA
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Linear Weighted
     Apply to : High

3.  MA
     periode 3    shift 0
     MA Method : Linear Weighted
     Apply to : Low

clue . sell --> upper the main MA . 
         buy --> under the main MA 
         open every new candle.

         watch tren the main MA . 

         Tf 15 minute --> agresif
         Tf h4            --> slow

12
