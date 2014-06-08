Tukul Thanks To Mr.D,Gardito Utomo - page 2
1. MA ---> Main Indicator
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]
2. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : High
3. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Simple
Apply to : Low
clue . sell --> upper the main MA .
buy --> under the main MA
nice result... which pair do you backtest?
thanks
Sorry ....... This template Tukul
Iam Liook EA Million Dollar Pips Adoption This Template , Because Same To My Template
1. MA ---> Main Indicator
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Linear Weighted
Apply to : Median Price[HL/2]
2. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Linear Weighted
Apply to : High
3. MA
periode 3 shift 0
MA Method : Linear Weighted
Apply to : Low
clue . sell --> upper the main MA .
buy --> under the main MA
open every new candle.
watch tren the main MA .
Tf 15 minute --> agresif
Tf h4 --> slow