Can't Download MT4 (or 5) [Downloading Files Section]
"I lurked around different forums trying to solve this problem without directly asking for help"
I'm well aware of how search functions work. I don't yet have a broker as I haven't even started live trading.
Regardless, I kept searching and solved my issue, my antivirus had the setup as an exception but that wasn't enough, I had to turn my firewall completely off in order for installation to work. I'm not sure if this is MT4 though... I'm seeing a 5 Icon... but we'll worry about that a bit later. Thanks anyways for the quick, though somewhat rude reply.
- www.mql5.com
And the way around that is, let me guess. Find a broker and have him give me his MT4 as said before?
Hi Chiante, yes that's right. MQL have ceased support for MT4, and as you found out even the MT4 downloader here gives you MT5 (quite a bone of contention on here, as it would seem more sensible just to remove the MT4 link, but hey ho).
If you just want to get to grips with MT4 without committing to a broker for live trading, why not just create a demo account at any broker offering MT4 and download it from there?
HTH :-)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
As the title says, I'm having serious trouble installing any platform of MetaTrader on my computer.
Initially I downloaded MT4 from a different site from the main site, an affiliate but since I'm new here I don't know if I can mention the name. Failed to install, then I tried installing MT4 from here, no luck, then MT5. Still no luck. Issue? Downloading files.
The problem in detail: I start the download. It gets to this portion, it downloads the files up to a variable point between these numbers (7 MB/15 MB/18 MB is the highest it'll go) before it jumps back to either 1 MB or 7 MB and then try to climb back up to one of the previously mentioned numbers. It'll do this over and over again until it just displays an X as pictured above and the installation has to be aborted. Initially I thought it was because I was trying a 32 Bit Installation on my 64 Bit device but the 64 Bit installations gave me the same issue on MT4 or MT5 installations.
I lurked around different forums trying to solve this problem without directly asking for help and have tried the following with no success.
- Switching compatability modes
- Running as administrator (I do that anyway)
- Safe mode with networking
- Putting in exceptions through my firewalls/antivirus
- Making sure there was no previous installation on my computer when trying to install (Had an old installation of MT4 from years ago that wouldn't launch anymore when I tried recently so I uninstalled, which was why I needed to re-install in the first place.)
I run a Windows 10 64-Bit Laptop (Originally Windows 7-8, the upgrade was a free promotion). It's rather important I install this before the month's over. I usually never ask for help on forums and am pretty savvy to figure these types of things out but I'm at a loss and time is spinning out so any assistance would be helpful. I'd prefer to have MT4 instead of MT5 but at this point in time I can't install either.