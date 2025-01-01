MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsCustom indicatorsParamDouble NumBuffersNumParamsParamTypeParamLongParamDoubleParamStringType ParamDouble Gets the value of specified parameter of double type. double ParamDouble( int index // index ) const Parameters index [in] Parameter index. Return Value The value of specified parameter of double type, used in creation of the indicator. Note If the parameter index is invalid or the parameter type is not of double type, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. ParamLong ParamString