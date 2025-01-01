DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsCustom indicatorsParamDouble 

ParamDouble

Gets the value of specified parameter of double type.

double  ParamDouble(
   int  index      // index
   ) const

Parameters

index

[in]  Parameter index.

Return Value

The value of specified parameter of double type, used in creation of the indicator.

Note

If the parameter index is invalid or the parameter type is not of double type, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.