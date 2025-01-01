CSugenoVariable

Class for creating fuzzy Sugeno-type variables.

Description

Fuzzy Sugeno-type variable is different from the general linguistic variable since it is not set by a term set but by a set of linear functions.

Declaration

class CSugenoVariable : public CNamedVariableImpl

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\sugenovariable.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject INamedValue INamedVariable CNamedVariableImpl CSugenoVariable

Class methods

Class method Description Functions Gets the list of linear functions of the fuzzy Sugeno variable. GetFuncByName Gets the linear function by a specified name. Values Gets the list of linear functions of the fuzzy Sugeno variable.