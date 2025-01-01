DocumentationSections
CSugenoVariable

Class for creating fuzzy Sugeno-type variables.  

Description

Fuzzy Sugeno-type variable is different from the general linguistic variable since it is not set by a term set but by a set of linear functions.

Declaration

   class CSugenoVariable : public CNamedVariableImpl

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\sugenovariable.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      INamedValue

          INamedVariable

              CNamedVariableImpl

                  CSugenoVariable

Class methods

Class method  

Description

Functions

Gets the list of linear functions of the fuzzy Sugeno variable.

GetFuncByName

Gets the linear function by a specified name.

Values

Gets the list of linear functions of the fuzzy Sugeno variable.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CNamedVariableImpl

Name, Name