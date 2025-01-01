DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsFuzzy LogicFuzzy systems rulesCSingleCondition 

CSingleCondition

The class sets a fuzzy condition expressed by "Fuzzy variable — Fuzzy term" pair.

Description

According to a fuzzy condition, one variable corresponds to one term. A fuzzy condition can be described by the following expression: X is a,

where:

  • X is a fuzzy variable;
  • a  is a fuzzy variable value (fuzzy term).

Declaration

   class CSingleCondition : public ICondition

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      ICondition

          CSingleCondition

Direct descendants

CFuzzyCondition

Class methods

Class method  

Description

Not

Gets and sets the flag indicating whether it is necessary to apply negation to this condition.  

Term

Gets and sets a fuzzy term for this condition.

Var

Gets and sets a fuzzy variable for this condition.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare
Not