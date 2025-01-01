CSingleCondition
The class sets a fuzzy condition expressed by "Fuzzy variable — Fuzzy term" pair.
Description
According to a fuzzy condition, one variable corresponds to one term. A fuzzy condition can be described by the following expression: X is a,
where:
- X is a fuzzy variable;
- a is a fuzzy variable value (fuzzy term).
Declaration
class CSingleCondition : public ICondition
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\fuzzyrule.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
ICondition
CSingleCondition
Direct descendants
CFuzzyCondition
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the flag indicating whether it is necessary to apply negation to this condition.
Gets and sets a fuzzy term for this condition.
Gets and sets a fuzzy variable for this condition.