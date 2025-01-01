DocumentationSections
Color (Get method)

Returns a node color.

ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE Color();

Return Value

Returns a node color.

Color (Set method)

Sets the node color.

void Color(
   ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE  clr     // node color
   );

Parameters

clr

[in]  Node color.

Note

The color of the node is set using a value from ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE. It can be of two types:

  • RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_RED — the red color of the node;
  • RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_BLACK — the black color of the node.