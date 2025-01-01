MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCRedBlackTreeNode<T>Color ValueParentLeftRightColorIsLeafCreateEmptyNode Color (Get method) Returns a node color. ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE Color(); Return Value Returns a node color. Color (Set method) Sets the node color. void Color( ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE clr // node color ); Parameters clr [in] Node color. Note The color of the node is set using a value from ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE. It can be of two types: RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_RED — the red color of the node; RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_BLACK — the black color of the node. Right IsLeaf