Color (Get method)

Returns a node color.

ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE Color();

Return Value

Returns a node color.

Color (Set method)

Sets the node color.

void Color(

ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE clr

);

Parameters

clr

[in] Node color.

Note

The color of the node is set using a value from ENUM_RED_BLACK_TREE_NODE_TYPE. It can be of two types: