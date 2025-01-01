MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesTrailing Stop ClassesCTrailingFixedPipsValidationSettings StopLevelProfitLevelValidationSettingsCheckTrailingStopLongCheckTrailingStopShort ValidationSettings Checks the settings. virtual bool ValidationSettings() Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Note The function checks Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. The correct values are 0 and values greater than the minimal indention in points from the current close price to place Stop orders. ProfitLevel CheckTrailingStopLong