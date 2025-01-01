DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de DonnéesCArrayTotal 

Total

Retourne le nombre total d'éléments dans le tableau.

int  Total() const;

Valeur de Retour

Nombre d'éléments du tableau.

Exemple :

//--- exemple d'utilisation de CArray::Total()
#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArray *array=new CArray;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- vérifie le total
   int total=array.Total();
   //--- utilise le tableau
   //--- ...
   //--- supprime le tableau
   delete array;
  }