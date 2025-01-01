Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de DonnéesCArrayTotal StepStepTotalAvailableMaxIsSortedSortModeClearSortSaveLoad Total Retourne le nombre total d'éléments dans le tableau. int Total() const; Valeur de Retour Nombre d'éléments du tableau. Exemple : //--- exemple d'utilisation de CArray::Total() #include <Arrays\Array.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CArray *array=new CArray; //--- if(array==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- vérifie le total int total=array.Total(); //--- utilise le tableau //--- ... //--- supprime le tableau delete array; } Step Available