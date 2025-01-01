DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsMatrix Classification 

Matrix Classification

The section describes a set of functions for analyzing the structural properties of matrices. These methods allow us to determine whether a matrix is symmetric, Hermitian, diagonal, triangular, trapezoidal, Hessenberg, bidiagonal, or scalar. Such a classification simplifies the selection of efficient algorithms for linear algebra and optimization of computations.

Function

Action

IsSymmetric

Check if a square matrix is symmetric

IsHermitian

Check if a square complex matrix is Hermitian

IsUpperTriangular

Check if a square matrix is upper triangular

IsLowerTriangular

Check if a square matrix is lower triangular

IsTrapezoidal

Check if a rectangular (not square) m-by-n matrix is upper or lower trapezoidal

IsUpperHessenberg

Check if a square matrix is upper Hessenberg matrix

IsLowerHessenberg

Check if a square matrix is lower Hessenberg matrix

IsTridiagonal

Check if a square matrix is tridiagonal

IsUpperBidiagonal

Check if a square matrix is upper bidiagonal

IsLowerBidiagonal

Check if a square matrix is lower bidiagonal

IsDiagonal

Check if a square matrix is diagonal

IsScalar

Check if a square matrix is scalar matrix