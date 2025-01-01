- IsSymmetric
- IsHermitian
- IsUpperTriangular
- IsLowerTriangular
- IsTrapezoidal
- IsUpperHessenberg
- IsLowerHessenberg
- IsTridiagonal
- IsUpperBidiagonal
- IsLowerBidiagonal
- IsDiagonal
- IsScalar
Matrix Classification
The section describes a set of functions for analyzing the structural properties of matrices. These methods allow us to determine whether a matrix is symmetric, Hermitian, diagonal, triangular, trapezoidal, Hessenberg, bidiagonal, or scalar. Such a classification simplifies the selection of efficient algorithms for linear algebra and optimization of computations.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Check if a square matrix is symmetric
|
Check if a square complex matrix is Hermitian
|
Check if a square matrix is upper triangular
|
Check if a square matrix is lower triangular
|
Check if a rectangular (not square) m-by-n matrix is upper or lower trapezoidal
|
Check if a square matrix is upper Hessenberg matrix
|
Check if a square matrix is lower Hessenberg matrix
|
Check if a square matrix is tridiagonal
|
Check if a square matrix is upper bidiagonal
|
Check if a square matrix is lower bidiagonal
|
Check if a square matrix is diagonal
|
Check if a square matrix is scalar matrix