Custom Indicator as Candlesticks Example.
Heiken Ashi
For Heiken Ashi we recommend the following chart settings ( press F8 or select on menu ’Charts’->’Properties…’):
- 1. On ’Color’ Tab select ’Black’ for ’Line Graph’.
- 2. On ’Common’ Tab disable ’Chart on Foreground’ checkbox and select ’Line Chart’ radiobutton.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7835
