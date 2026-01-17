Fan sayfamıza katılın
iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
- 890
-
iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover
Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar. Complete rewrite of the original iCrosshair.mq4 (2015-2016) for MetaTrader 5.
Features
- Keyboard Shortcut - Press 'T' to toggle tracking mode instantly
- Compact Info Bar - All analytics in a single line at the top-left corner
- Analytical Metrics - Range, Body%, UW% (Upper Wick), LW% (Lower Wick)
- Universal Support - Forex (pips), Metals, Indices, Crypto (points)
- Close Time - Full date and time of candle close
- Optimized - Smart caching, debounced rendering (20 FPS)
Info Bar Format
Bar:5 | Pips:12.3 | O:1.0850 H:1.0875 L:1.0820 C:1.0860 | Range:55 | Body:40% | UW:25% LW:35% | Vol:1234 | 2026.01.15 14:00
|Metric
|Description
|Bar
|Bar index from current (0 = current bar)
|Pips
|Distance from cursor to bar's close price
|O/H/L/C
|OHLC prices (compact format)
|Range
|Total candle size in pips/points
|Body%
|Body as percentage of Range
|UW%/LW%
|Upper/Lower Wick as percentage of Range
|Vol
|Tick volume for the bar
|Close Time
|Date and time of candle close
Parameters
Display Options
- ShowComment (true) - Show/hide the info bar
- Show_OHLC (true) - Include O/H/L/C prices
- Show_Volume (true) - Include tick volume
- Show_Ratios (true) - Include Range, Body%, UW%, LW%
Visual Settings
- LineColor (SlateGray) - Crosshair line color
- LineStyle (Dot) - Line style
- LineWidth (1) - Line thickness (1-5)
Performance
- InfoUpdateInterval (50ms) - Info bar update frequency
How to Use
- Add indicator to any chart
- Hover over any candle to see instant analytics
- Press 'T' or click lines to freeze/unfreeze
- Frozen lines can be used as Support/Resistance references
Technical Details
- MQL5 native architecture (64-bit optimized)
- Smart caching with sliding window (200 bars)
- Debounced rendering at 20 FPS - reduces CPU by ~80%
- Comprehensive bounds checking and error handling
Author
