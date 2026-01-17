Kod TabanıBölümler
Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Telegram üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
cebe
Göstergeler

iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

awran5
Görüntülemeler:
890
Derecelendirme:
(1)
Yayınlandı:
Zip indir MetaEditor'dan kod nasıl indirilir?
MQL5 Freelance Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git

iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover

Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar. Complete rewrite of the original iCrosshair.mq4 (2015-2016) for MetaTrader 5.

preview

preview2

Features

  • Keyboard Shortcut - Press 'T' to toggle tracking mode instantly
  • Compact Info Bar - All analytics in a single line at the top-left corner
  • Analytical Metrics - Range, Body%, UW% (Upper Wick), LW% (Lower Wick)
  • Universal Support - Forex (pips), Metals, Indices, Crypto (points)
  • Close Time - Full date and time of candle close
  • Optimized - Smart caching, debounced rendering (20 FPS)

Info Bar Format

Bar:5 | Pips:12.3 | O:1.0850 H:1.0875 L:1.0820 C:1.0860 | Range:55 | Body:40% | UW:25% LW:35% | Vol:1234 | 2026.01.15 14:00
Metric Description
Bar Bar index from current (0 = current bar)
Pips Distance from cursor to bar's close price
O/H/L/C OHLC prices (compact format)
Range Total candle size in pips/points
Body% Body as percentage of Range
UW%/LW% Upper/Lower Wick as percentage of Range
Vol Tick volume for the bar
Close Time Date and time of candle close


Parameters

Display Options

  • ShowComment (true) - Show/hide the info bar
  • Show_OHLC (true) - Include O/H/L/C prices
  • Show_Volume (true) - Include tick volume
  • Show_Ratios (true) - Include Range, Body%, UW%, LW%

Visual Settings

  • LineColor (SlateGray) - Crosshair line color
  • LineStyle (Dot) - Line style
  • LineWidth (1) - Line thickness (1-5)

Performance

  • InfoUpdateInterval (50ms) - Info bar update frequency

How to Use

  1. Add indicator to any chart
  2. Hover over any candle to see instant analytics
  3. Press 'T' or click lines to freeze/unfreeze
  4. Frozen lines can be used as Support/Resistance references

Technical Details

  • MQL5 native architecture (64-bit optimized)
  • Smart caching with sliding window (200 bars)
  • Debounced rendering at 20 FPS - reduces CPU by ~80%
  • Comprehensive bounds checking and error handling

Author

Awran5

Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro

Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.

Risk calculator for MT 5 Risk calculator for MT 5

The indicator calculates your risk as a percentage and gives you the lot size that is acceptable for your risk. You only need to specify the risk in per cent and the stop size in pips.

Larry Williams XGBoost Onnx Larry Williams XGBoost Onnx

adoption of Larry William's method using AI Time-Series XGBoost

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.