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Trading Session Mapping - script for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This tool is a visual aid which maps the correct trading session beside each hour on the 24-hour clock. It links the session name to the hour relating to your brokers server time, with your computers local time beside it.

Depending on what time it is, the current active session (or session overlap) is written in yellow text.

It may alleviate any confusion about which session is currently active, and which sessions are overlapping (relating to the server time).



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