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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Renko_Subwindow_ATRTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/63485
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