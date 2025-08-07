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Ascending Sort A Struct Array By A Field Example - script for MetaTrader 5

Le Minh Duc
Le Minh Duc

Le Minh Duc

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3 codes 32 topics 128 comments
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StructSort.mq5 (3.68 KB) view
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This is an example of ascending sort a struct list by a field. You can find out and customize the above algorithm depending on the purpose of use, this is the most basic example is also a direction to resolve the arrangement in an array of structure.

The algorithm used in this example is Quick Sort and Merge Sort.


Input

  psList_[0] = ExStruct(1.0, D'2025.08.06 10:00');
  psList_[1] = ExStruct(2.0, D'2025.08.04 09:00');
  psList_[2] = ExStruct(3.0, D'2025.08.05 12:00');
  psList_[3] = ExStruct(4.0, D'2025.08.07 14:00');
  psList_[4] = ExStruct(5.0, D'2025.08.03 02:00');

Output



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