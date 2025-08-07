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Ascending Sort A Struct Array By A Field Example - script for MetaTrader 5
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This is an example of ascending sort a struct list by a field. You can find out and customize the above algorithm depending on the purpose of use, this is the most basic example is also a direction to resolve the arrangement in an array of structure.
The algorithm used in this example is Quick Sort and Merge Sort.
Input
psList_[0] = ExStruct(1.0, D'2025.08.06 10:00'); psList_[1] = ExStruct(2.0, D'2025.08.04 09:00'); psList_[2] = ExStruct(3.0, D'2025.08.05 12:00'); psList_[3] = ExStruct(4.0, D'2025.08.07 14:00'); psList_[4] = ExStruct(5.0, D'2025.08.03 02:00');
Output
The Standard fractals are 2 candles to the right and 2 candles to the left. With this Custom Fractals you can choose as many candles as you like, both to the left and to the right.ATR Percent
ATR %, ATR percentage, ATR percentage, ATR percentage, ATR percentage
Indicator Description – Bollinger Bands Crossover Signals Name: Bollinger Bands Crossover Signals Version: 1.1 Author: BENALI Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dahmi_benaliEAToMath
Testing on history in the MT5 tester maths mode.