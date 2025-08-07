This is an example of ascending sort a struct list by a field. You can find out and customize the above algorithm depending on the purpose of use, this is the most basic example is also a direction to resolve the arrangement in an array of structure.

The algorithm used in this example is Quick Sort and Merge Sort.





Input

psList_[ 0 ] = ExStruct( 1.0 , D '2025.08.06 10:00' ); psList_[ 1 ] = ExStruct( 2.0 , D '2025.08.04 09:00' ); psList_[ 2 ] = ExStruct( 3.0 , D '2025.08.05 12:00' ); psList_[ 3 ] = ExStruct( 4.0 , D '2025.08.07 14:00' ); psList_[ 4 ] = ExStruct( 5.0 , D '2025.08.03 02:00' );

Output







