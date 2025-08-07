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Indicators

Custom Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Francisco Gomes Da Silva

Francisco Gomes Da Silva

4.7 (203)
Welcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
34 products 8 codes 2 topics 27 comments
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This indicator is designed for you to choose how many bars you want to form the fractal, which is nothing more than a top or a bottom


In this example I have 5 bars to the left and 2 to the right, this would form a top and a bottom with these settings



Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/61233

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