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Custom Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is designed for you to choose how many bars you want to form the fractal, which is nothing more than a top or a bottom
In this example I have 5 bars to the left and 2 to the right, this would form a top and a bottom with these settings
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/61233
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